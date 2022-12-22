We have almost reached Christmas weekend, so I wanted to start by wishing readers a very Merry Christmas and happy holiday season.
It is a wonderful time of year to spend moments with family and friends, being thankful for the many blessings we do have. Despite all the negativity happening in our world today, Christmas and the holiday season offer a brief opportunity to set aside the doom and gloom and focus on what truly matters.
Believe it or not, there is a lot of good news happening each day and you can certainly witness that goodness throughout our communities during the season.
A couple of weeks ago, Santa and Mrs. Claus dodged raindrops and made their way into downtown Amesbury. The annual parade and tree lighting brought together young and old representatives of the community, marching down Main Street with overflowing spirit.
Santa also returned last week: Trading his sleigh for an Amesbury police motorcycle, much to the delight of several neighborhoods. The turnout for the three-hour trip was great despite the chilly temperatures.
Of course, Mother Nature decided to throw a little snow our way a couple of days ahead of his visit but Santa dodged the icy spots as a true professional.
It was great to see the signs, cheers, waves and big smiles on the faces of everyone. Even quite a few dogs were waiting to see Santa this year, so hopefully our furry friends are on his good list, too.
Known as the season of giving, our communities are always stepping up to help those in need. The collections of toys, donations of winter gear and restocking of food banks demonstrate how generous residents are.
There are many resources available for those in need: If you or someone you know of needs help with food, clothing or heat, please reach out to agencies such as Our Neighbors’ Table, The Pettengill House, The Salvation Army or Community Action.
In addition, the season can strain relationships; the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is available 24/7 for anyone facing a domestic crisis.
These are challenging times when more and more people are stressed with mental health issues. The new suicide and crisis hotline, 988, is staffed 24/7 and will connect calls and texts to mental health professionals.
Veterans are encouraged to press 1 after dialing 988 to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line. Help is always available so never be afraid to reach out for assistance.
Lastly, we take much for granted in our daily routines but there are many who keep our little corner of the world spinning. It is a great time of the year to say thanks to those dedicated professionals who provide public services, private business, keep us healthy and maintain our infrastructure.
Just a couple of words of appreciation and a smile can go a long way toward making someone’s holidays brighter, especially to those who work on the holidays. Perhaps one day, we will see peace on Earth but each one of us can start now by showing some kindness in our own communities during and after the holiday season.
