“Time keeps flowing like a river … on and on to the sea” are a few words by the Alan Parsons Project, from 1981.
It is said that time flies when you are having fun but as we get a little older, it seems as those the days too quickly pass. Today becomes tomorrow, then next week and suddenly it’s next month, leaving us to wonder where did the time go.
While time may indeed be gone forever, memories keep those special and important moments alive.
Each year is like a rollercoaster, filled with ups, downs, twists, turns; the key is to make it through without getting sick. Once again, the pandemic dominated our world in 2022 as we kept socially distant, wore masks less often, and slowly returned to a new normalcy.
Fortunately, the vaccinations and herd immunity reduced the case numbers and deaths but the impact was still felt in every community. We even ended the year with severe outbreaks of the flu and infant respiratory illnesses, which kept our health care providers busy.
On the sports scene, it was a disaster this summer at Fenway Park and the Patriots ended 2022 with a lot of questions. As we look ahead, both the Celtics and Bruins have potential in 2023, so keep your fingers crossed.
I wanted to wrap up 2022 with a flashback of some topics and happenings mentioned over the past 12 months. I tackled a few new ones, such as window tinting, motor scooters and Facebook, while traditional ones such as scams, child car seats, ID theft and crime prevention received a lot of coverage.
Once again, I dedicated several paragraphs to the topic of traffic safety, mentioning tips for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles and drivers. Together, we remembered special anniversaries, holidays and traditions.
I also try to give some publicity to charitable efforts each year, which our communities so often embrace. Caiden’s Crusaders, Our Neighbors’ Table, the Amesbury Police Officers Association and the Amesbury Educational Foundation are a sampling of those people working to make our city a better place.
This year, we were able to really get the wheels rolling on efforts to renovate the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park, a cause close to my heart.
There were big changes within the Amesbury Police Department in 2022 as Mayor Gove appointed Craig Bailey chief of police and several other officers were promoted.
The Drug Take Back events collected hundreds of pounds of unwanted medication, several young people participated in the Rotary Club Bike Safety Day, attendance at the National Night Out was huge in August, and Santa made his annual motorcycle ride for the fifth time. It was a tough year at APD, too, as former Auxiliary Officer Jimmy Lavalley, retired Sgt. Robert “Lee” Frost and retired Officer George Cavanaugh passed away.
“The long and winding road” finally came to an end as the reconstruction of Elm Street wrapped up in November. The new drainage system, bike lanes, traffic signals and sidewalks on both sides of the street were huge improvements.
The New England weather kept us on our toes as usual, with record summer heat, a serious drought and a couple of severe rainstorms in December.
Jim Nolan was appointed as the new fire chief and DPW Director Rob Desmarais announced he was leaving at the end of the year. I was able to work with Rob on countless projects and special events over the years and he was always able to get the job done.
Rob was especially valuable during those weather-related emergencies, assuring all the necessary resources were in place to keep the public safe. I wanted to wish Rob the best and say a heartfelt thanks for your decades of service to the community.
As we say goodbye to 2022 and reflect upon the many memories, we also look ahead to 2023. I want to wish everyone a very happy and healthy new year; please celebrate responsibly as we flip the calendar once again.
