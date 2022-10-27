We’re quickly approaching one of those days that people either enjoy or despise: Halloween. There’s no shortage of scary films on television, plenty of candy stockpiled at the grocery store, a few neighborhoods decorated to the max, and a quite a variety of costumes ready to go.
Most communities still carry on the tradition of trick-or-treating, so check out the date and times for your city or town. In Amesbury, trick-or treating will be observed Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Residents wishing to pass along a treat should clear their walkway and steps, and be sure to leave a light on. Over the years, trick-or-treating has only been postponed a couple of times because of severe weather or widespread power outages, which hopefully won’t occur this year.
Trick-or-treating can be a lot of fun for kids and even adults. The costumes, excitement, treasure hunting and memories are priceless; hence why the tradition continues.
Given the excitement and reduced lighting, it’s also one of those occasions when parents really need to look out for the safety of their little ones. Parents and caregivers should always accompany their kids, equipped with reflective gear and a strong flashlight.
Stay on the sidewalk, when possible, avoid crossing from between parked cars and carefully monitor the traffic around you. Police departments will assign extra neighborhood patrols and motorists need to be very aware of the large amount of pedestrian traffic.
Dressing up as a superhero, scary villain, Disney princess or something else can be a lot of fun; just make sure those costumes are safe. Parents should check the mask to assure good visibility, tailor the length to avoid tripping, make sure the costume is flame retardant, and keep kids away from any jack-o-lanterns or candles.
I was often asked over the years about trick-or-treating and the practice of visiting homes while we taught kids not to accept items from strangers. Although it’s tough to know every neighbor, police recommend you visit homes you are familiar with, staying in your own neighborhood.
In reality, how much candy do kids really need? It’s also important to remember our communities are very safe places but be vigilant because crime can happen anywhere. Be careful but enjoy the experience because your kids will outgrow trick-or-treating before you know it. I also wanted to remind readers to clean out those medicine cabinets and get rid of any unwanted medication at the upcoming Drug Take Back Day on Saturday Oct. 29.
Many local police departments will be working with the Drug Enforcement Agency to dispose of these potentially dangerous medications safely. Expired and unwanted medication can be taken improperly or stolen, leading to abuse.
It’s not safe to flush these items down the drain and placing them in the trash can be risky as well. Readers can visit the website, www.dea.gov/takebackday, or contact your local police department for additional information.
Most departments are collecting items between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the service is free, so get rid of those drugs.
