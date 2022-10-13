“Come on down, you’re the next contestant on ‘The Price is Right.’”
These infamous few words have been a part of American television for over 50 years and many of us wonder what it would be like to join Drew Carey (or Bob Barker) on stage. Well, it may be a long shot to appear on a television game show but Americans are intrigued with the thought of winning a grand prize.
Con artists are well aware of our fascination with sweepstakes, too, and are eager to present an opportunity to win a big prize. Unfortunately, the number of fraudulent sweepstakes greatly outnumber the legitimate ones.
When it comes to a fraudulent sweepstakes, take a moment to look for the warning signs and consider a few questions before you enter. How did you learn of the sweepstakes; through a random email, letter or telephone call?
Are you being pressured to act quickly or miss out on the opportunity? Were you asked not to tell anyone, especially family members, about the prize? Did the solicitor claim you won but needed payment of a fee or taxes before you can accept the prize? Where did the correspondence originate; a generic email or foreign country? Who is asking for your personal information, such as your bank account, credit card or Social Security number and why do they need it?
It’s crucial to consider these questions before you attempt to claim any prize; only the government can collect tax, foreign sweepstakes are illegal, and legitimate operations will never contact you through a generic email. Victims continue to lose millions of dollars in these scams, which in many cases are preventable.
Quite often, you can find the exact text of these scams with a simple search on Google. Don’t be fooled with the allure of a grand prize; take some time to see what’s really behind the curtain.
I wanted to take a moment to congratulate Detective Sgt. Dave Noyes, who finished his last shift on Saturday. He’ll be retiring later this year after over three decades of police service in Amesbury and Newbury.
Dave came to Amesbury in 2000 and was well known as an active police officer, enforcing motor vehicle and criminal laws during every shift.
An Army veteran, he also appreciated the brotherhood of policing and was always there to support officers with advice, encouragement and a big smile. He rose through the ranks at the Amesbury Police Department, with his final assignment as supervisor of the detective unit, handling numerous investigations.
Training was his specialty, taking over as firearms and emergency vehicle operation instructor for the department. His calming reassurance was beneficial and appreciated whenever anyone had trouble with a skill or assignment.
Dave was also an avid marksman and could navigate any course with a cruiser, although he wasn’t a big fan of being a passenger when it came to the final exams. Officers spent many hours with Dave at the shooting range and at the Salisbury State Reservation driving course, regardless of weather conditions. His courses were challenging and certainly helped make better police officers over the last two decades.
Dave also saw his share of action, which might lead an officer to reconsider the profession. He was involved in two terrible incidents early in his career: the murder-suicide on Green Street and the shootout on Collins Street.
Dave was recognized for his bravery with honors from the department and commonwealth, including the George Hanna Award. He was presented with a very impressive shadow box at the ceremony on Saturday, which showcased his many accomplishments and outstanding service to the community.
Mayor Kassandra Gove also presented Sgt. Noyes with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the city while his family, friends and coworkers were able to share the moment.
Congratulations, Dave, and thank you for a job well done; welcome to the alumni unit and best wishes for a long, happy and healthy retirement.
