I’d like to start this week’s column by wishing readers a very happy Thanksgiving holiday.
Although there’s much going wrong in our world today, Thanksgiving is an opportunity for family and friends to gather and be thankful for the many blessings we share.
Your plans may include traditions such as attending the rival football game, catching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television, getting a head start on the Christmas movies, scouting the Black Friday sales or hosting a family dinner.
Whether you are staying close to home or traveling far, please stay safe and celebrate responsibly. The holiday season can become quite hectic but don’t forget to include safety on the “to-do” list.
The Thanksgiving travel period actually began late last week and continues through this weekend. Travel experts were forecasting a significant increase for this year as we emerge from the pandemic and try to make up for missed gatherings.
While some of us are traveling through Logan International Airport to reach a destination, most of us will be packing up the passenger vehicle and hitting the highway.
Safety belts, of course, are a must and watching your speed will help avoid a crash or a citation. Distractions are plentiful during the holiday season but don’t belong in your car so put that cell phone down.
Motorists should expect to share the roadway with a lot of others; leave early to arrive at your destination in time for the appetizers instead of dessert.
We are inching closer to December and have already seen a little bit of snow and ice in the area. It’s important to check the forecast whenever you are traveling to prevent an unexpected surprise.
Forecasters are able to provide a lot more information today than years ago, giving you a good idea of what’s ahead in the weather department. In the event your car catches a little snow or ice, please take a couple of minutes to clear it off.
One of the most dangerous practices for a driver is trying to navigate the road with an obstructed windshield. Unfortunately, too many drivers start out relying on the defroster and wipers to do the job, peering through the small holes in the frost while dealing with the solar glare. Our roadways are dangerous enough, take a couple of minutes to assure you see clearly.
The annual Fill A Cruiser with Food was very successful on Saturday and we’d like to thank everyone who helped stock the shelves at Our Neighbors’ Table.
Volunteers from ONT, the Amesbury High School Honor Society and the Amesbury Police Department braved seasonal temperatures under sunny skies, collecting nearly 2,000 pounds of food and toiletries along with $455 in cash donations.
It’s wonderful to see how our community comes together to support these efforts, especially when the need is so high with winter ahead.
