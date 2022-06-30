It’s time to celebrate the birthday of our nation with a weekend full of Fourth festivities.
Since the holiday falls on a Monday, we’ve got the entire weekend to enjoy happenings here or away from home. Of course, celebrating should be done responsibly and remember alcohol, drugs and driving never mix.
America turns 246 this year; quite a milestone with plenty of history, good and bad. Many sacrifices have been made to gain and maintain our freedoms since the Declaration of Independence was signed and the work continues today.
The Fourth of July is known for parades, baseball games, concerts, ceremonies, the Nathan’s hot dog-eating contest and, of course, fireworks. Many communities sponsor fantastic displays and the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returns this year as well.
Each year, public safety officials urge residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the pros; most fireworks are actually illegal in Massachusetts. Unfortunately, we often hear of an accident following the Fourth of July when an explosion or fire happens.
Fireworks can also cause havoc in a neighborhood: for veterans and pets. Consider taking in a local display instead of using your backyard for the aerial celebration.
Information where public displays are being held can be found easily online with a simple click of the mouse. The annual Amesbury display will be held on Monday, July 4, at Woodsom Farm on Lions Mouth Road.
The music and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for liftoff at dusk, about 9 p.m. Visit the Amesbury Days Facebook page for information about all the activities.
I spoke with Officer Scott Peters last week and he provided a health update on Whittier, the department’s service dog.
Whit was seriously ill with a bad case of pneumonia but fortunately is on the mend now. He’s almost done with the latest round of medication and should be back on the beat soon.
Whit is well known around the community, making regular visits to the senior center and schools. Officer Peters and Whit appreciate all your good thoughts and well wishes for a full recovery.
I also wanted to mention a few words of thanks to everyone who commented about my column two weeks ago following Sgt. Lee Frost’s passing. It was wonderful so see so many attend his wake and the Police Department honor guard, led by retired Sgt. Rick Poulin, paid an incredible tribute to our friend and colleague.
Lastly, I wanted to share some news of a change within the Police Department, which becomes effective on July 1.
The rank of special officer has been eliminated and retirees who work traffic details will now be civilian employees for the city.
Although still under the supervision of the Police Department, we won’t be wearing a badge or duty belt any longer. As I enter my 40th year with the department, it’s going to be a little different but realize changes are part of our world.
I also wanted to assure readers that I’ll continue the tradition of “The Amesbury Beat,” which has been appearing locally since 1996: providing safety tips, crime prevention material and information on community happenings.
I hope everyone has a safe and very happy Fourth of July; Happy Birthday USA!
