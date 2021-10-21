In August, I was able to speak with the Low Vision Support Group at the Senior Center in Amesbury, discussing a variety of topics, including my newspaper career.
In our discussions, the topic of white canes was brought up. A white cane is used by someone who is blind or visually impaired to raise awareness and gain independence.
Oct. 15 has been observed as White Cane Day each year since 1964, so I thought I would mention how you can assist those who have vision issues in our communities.
A white cane helps users navigate their way, especially when in public spaces.
Please stay alert if you notice someone with a white cane; be sure to stop so they can cross the street, don’t honk your horn if they are slowly crossing and give them plenty of room.
The courtesy doesn’t just apply to our streets, be careful in public places such as the grocery store, where getting from aisle to aisle can be tough for anyone. Oct. 15 is a day to celebrate the independence those with vision issues have but also an opportunity for us all to be more aware.
One of the events held each Crime Prevention Month is Drug Take Back Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 23.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local police agencies are working together to collect unwanted prescription medications; keeping them from being abused or misused.
The DEA also assures the medications are disposed of properly, helping to protect our environment, too.
Several local departments are participating in the fall Take Back, visit the event website, www.takebackday.dea.gov, or contact your local police department. Most agencies are collecting between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and also have drop-off boxes inside the police stations to make disposal more convenient.
The Amesbury police drop-off location is in the rear parking lot at 19 School St., between the police station and City Hall.
There is ongoing construction at City Hall, however, the lot will be open and accessible. Participants are invited to drive in via Friend Street and exit toward the rear of the fire station.
It’s quick, easy, anonymous and free; take a few moments to clean out your medicine cabinet and check with older relatives, too. Medications that are expired or no longer used should be discarded to prevent misuse or abuse.
You are asked to dispose of pills, tablets, capsules, inhalers, creams, epipens, sprays and liquids only.
Medical instruments, thermometers and especially sharps cannot be accepted. Please contact your local health department for proper disposal information for these items.
For questions regarding Drug Take Back Day, please contact Officer Dave Clark at davidc@amesburyma.gov or 978-388-1217.
In April, during the spring Take Back, more than 4,400 agencies participated and collected over 420 tons of unwanted medications.
These items did not end up in the wrong hands or in our water supply, making communities safer all around.
Next week, I will have my annual haunted column as trick-or-treating approaches Oct. 31.
Just a reminder: the downtown trick-or-treating is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Amesbury so use caution and expect detours between 5 and 8 p.m.
