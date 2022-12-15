As expected, the month of December is quickly passing by and we will be celebrating 2023 in just a couple weeks. Since we are in the middle of the holiday season, I thought I would share a few important tips in this week’s column. Hopefully by now you have wrapped up your shopping, dropped the Christmas cards in the mailbox and finalized celebration plans. I am guessing most of us still have a few items on the to-do list but please do not forget to add safety.
Many local police agencies will be adding extra patrols over the next couple weeks to promote traffic safety. Sadly, we too often hear of traffic crashes during the holiday season, which result in serious injuries and deaths. In many cases, these tragedies could have been prevented if an impaired driver had not gotten behind the wheel. Drunken driving and buzzed driving continue to be terrible problems on our roadways; despite harsher penalties, more education and enforcement efforts. There are several alternatives to getting behind the wheel if you have been celebrating; take a cab, an Uber, public transportation or stay overnight. It is not worth the risk; “Drive sober or get pulled over.”
Finding the perfect gift for that special person can be a challenge but crime prevention is just as important as getting a good deal. “Porch pirates” are out there grabbing packages so keep track of every delivery. Consider having the parcels delivered to your workplace or a location where someone is at home; watch for tracking updates. When visiting stores or shopping centers, place packages in the trunk when your vehicle is unattended and pay attention to your wallet or purse. Report thefts of personal information or items promptly to increase the chances a perpetrator will be identified. And from our friends at the fire department, be sure to keep decorations away from open flames, use URL approved power cords, check for any frayed wiring and assure real Christmas tree have plenty of water.
In closing, I would like to give a big thanks to Christine Doucette and Amanda Kelcourse of the Newburyport Bank for sponsoring a “Lunch & Learn” presentation at the Amesbury Senior Center last Friday. A large crowd turned out to hear some important crime prevention tips, learn about what is currently happening in our community and enjoy a delicious lunch.
I would also like to thank Doreen Arnfield and Andrew Suggs, who provided publicity and assured the video equipment worked smoothly. It was great sharing some tips, hearing stories, seeing friends and learning how many people read my column each week. The only way we will be able to get a handle on these scams is to promote the importance of recognizing the warning signs. Millions of Americans are losing billions of dollars annually; we need to be put these criminals out of business and it will take a team effort to do so.
