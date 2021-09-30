It’s been a little more than 25 years since the Enhanced 911 telephone service was installed in our area, helping to make our cities and towns safer.
It seems like just yesterday when fire Lt. Chuck Gouin and I toured the city, meeting with young and old as part of the public awareness campaign.
At the time, Nynex, which is now Verizon, and the state provided videos, stickers, flyers and other materials to teach residents how and when to call 911. I actually still have a video or two around the house but landline telephones are becoming as scarce as VHS tapes today.
In preparing for this week’s column, I reached out to Amesbury Communication Coordinator Laura Kilgour and the North Shore Regional 911 Center for some tips on calling for help, especially in the wireless age.
While landline telephones display a name, address and callback number, the wireless technology is not yet as accurate.
The first tip to remember when dialing 911 is to let the call taker know where the emergency is. Never assume they know where you are; it may seem a bit frustrating but a quick response depends on knowing exactly where the emergency is.
I often hear the communication center dispatch officers hang up wireless 911 calls. The mapping feature will indicate a general location of the call but sometimes only within 100 to 200 meters, which could significantly delay the arrival of first responders.
Any cellular phone can be used to call 911, even if no longer connected to a server. If a phone is disconnected, the call taker will not be able to call you back, so stay on the line if you use an old phone.
It’s understandable when residents dial 911 accidentally but please answer when they call you back to verify everything is OK. This prevents the need for first responders to search for you in case there actually is an emergency.
The North Shore center handles about 1,100 calls each month and time is crucial in a real emergency. Whenever someone needs an ambulance, there is a fire or you need police to respond immediately, call 911.
If you are not sure the situation is truly an emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911; get some help headed your way.
Of course, we all know how popular texting is and emergency centers are able to receive 911 text messages.
Should the situation arise and texting is the only option, just type 911 into the “to” or “recipient” field; please provide as much information as possible and continue communicating until help arrives.
Making a voice call is the best way to request help in an emergency. In the event you call 911 but are unable to speak, you can use the silent call procedure.
You will be asked by the call taker to press 1 for police, 2 if you need the fire department or 3 for an ambulance.
You may also be asked other questions while first responders are on their way and prompted to press 4 for “yes” or 5 for “no.” Call takers receive extensive training and are ready to send the assistance necessary; call 911 and help is on the way.
I also wanted to mention that trick-or-treat will be observed on Halloween in Amesbury – Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., so mark your calendar now.
