I’d like to say thanks and extend best wishes to Richard Lodge as he steps down as editor of The Daily News.
I truly appreciate his effort to publish my column each week, especially through the challenges of the pandemic. As with our entire world, COVID-19 turned the newspaper scene upside down yet Richard always squeezed me in. I wish Richard the best as he explores new opportunities down the road.
I’d also like to welcome Lisa Connell as she takes over the helm at The Daily News. We met via e-mail a couple of weeks back and she even provided a couple of suggestions for upcoming columns, including today’s tips.
Although we don’t enjoy the amount of sunshine in New England as compared with the Southern states, we do rely on that yellow star quite a bit.
Solar energy has become an important resource and we certainly look forward to those sunny days during winter. We also realize the importance of wearing sunscreen and the consequences when you don’t.
While sunglasses and windshield visors help motorists navigate their routes, many owners add tinting to their windows. Some residents, including Lisa, wonder how much tinting is allowed in Massachusetts?
I reached out to Sgt. Kevin Mulrenin for some help with this week’s column and he provided me with some great material as well as the online link of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.
According to Mulrenin, car window tinting films are measured in visible light transmission levels (also known as VLT), and these levels are represented as a percentage of the visible light transmitted through the windows.
So, when you see a window film being referred to as a percentage, this is the VLT.
“Let’s do 35% on the back windows,” means 35% of the visible light will pass through the window film. In the simplest terms, the lower the percentage, the darker the window film will be.
A 5% VLT film is very dark as it only lets through 5% of visible light and a 70% film is very light as it lets through 70%. There is, however, one little complication; windows as installed by the factory do not allow 100% of light to pass through.
Most automakers very slightly tint their glass, usually with a VLT of about 80%.
When it comes to how dark your windows can be, the definition is found in MGL Chapter 90, Section 9D.
Officers utilize an instrument called a window tint meter to measure the amount of light transmitted through a window. Chapter 90, Section 9D, also covers other window regulations, such as the prohibition of affixing stickers or signs on the windshield.
There are some exceptions, such as police K-9 units, certain livery vehicles and documented medical needs but generally the VLT must be 35% for the general public. Violations can result in fines of up to $250 and a third offense can even result in a license suspension.
I’d like to thank Lisa for the suggestion and Sgt. Mulrenin for contributing to this week’s “Beat.”
It sometimes takes me a few weeks to cover a topic but I welcome feedback from readers.
My email is thomash@amesburyma.gov and letters can be sent to me at the police station, 19 School St., Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.