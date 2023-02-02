Internet safety is not something new; in fact, I stumbled across an article I wrote about the topic in 2002.
Surely, the internet has grown since the early days but change is essential or we would still be riding in horse and buggies. Some things do not change, however, children are naturally curious and eager to explore.
With the internet, they can become exposed to serious dangers, which have been seen locally. In addition to participating in the recent presentation offered by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, I spoke with Amesbury School Resource Officers Troy Burrell and Sean Ward.
Since both attended Amesbury schools while growing up, they provide an excellent connection to our school community today.
Cyberbullying is a new technique based on an old problem, which now can be far reaching with the internet. Children may also have a tough time realizing their consequences and make a bad decision.
One example, sending an inappropriate picture to a friend, only to find it was shared extensively online. Once something is sent, it is in the cloud forever and the results can be very emotional on the child, leading to isolation, depression and mental health issues.
According to Officer Burrell, one of the biggest issues they are seeing in the area is “sextortion.” This happens when a child accepts a friend request from someone they really do not know on a platform such as Instagram.
During the interaction, they may even share an inappropriate photo, which leads to the extortion. The perpetrator will threaten to share the photo unless given money. In other cases, the perpetrator will falsely claim to have possession of such material and make the threat.
Burrell and Ward stressed the importance of communication between parents and children but also admitted the reluctance of kids to do so.
Burrell noted incidents when a child got into a tough situation and approached him because they were afraid of speaking with a parent. He also said there have been several incidents in the area where a child has arranged a “meetup” with an online connection or even left with the person.
This situation can be extremely dangerous in today’s world. Too often the allure of a “good time” can lead to substance use, and physical and sexual abuse. Human trafficking is a real issue and can happen even in small communities like ours.
Parenting is not an easy job, especially now with all the challenges facing society. Fortunately, there are many resources available to help parents navigate the waters.
Education and parental involvement are crucial but realizing the severity of mental health issues and the limitations of outside agencies is necessary, too.
You cannot rely on someone else to handle everything but you can and should be ready to work as a team. As I have mentioned many times in the past, school resource officers are incredibly valuable in our systems.
“It takes a village to raise a child” and they are the component to keep children safe as they grow into the next generation.
In closing, I wanted to share a reminder to Amesbury residents about the annual census, which hit mailboxes last week, thanks to an email from an Amesbury poll worker. She mentioned the high number of voters who were listed as “inactive” in the last election because they had not returned their census or failed to vote in previous elections.
It only takes a moment to complete, provides the city with important data, and could save you a lot of time at the polls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.