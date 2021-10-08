The leaves have begun to change color, the squirrels are everywhere, there’s a chill in the morning air and I even saw a city public works truck with a sander the other day; the month of October has arrived.
While we all hope it will be awhile before they need to treat the roads, it’s safe to say seasons have changed. The month of October has several designations, including Crime Prevention Month, so I always like to include some pertinent material for readers.
Although not every incident can be prevented, there are ways to reduce the odds you’ll become a victim.
I reached out to Amesbury detectives in preparation for the columns this month as I was curious what the current crime climate was around the city.
This week’s contribution comes from Detective Matt Cunningham, who pointed out an increase in vandalism recently. While some of the incidents can be connected with younger suspects, the consequences of vandalism can be costly.
In addition to the destruction of property, police have responded to incidents of trespassing into private buildings and onto rooftops. Obviously, horseplay atop buildings is an extremely dangerous practice that needs to be addressed.
Parents and guardians should take a few moments to speak with their children about the impact of such crimes and the potential consequences.
Matt added that the acts of vandalism included damage to the electrical charging stations located in the city for owners of electrical vehicles.
I’m sure repairing these stations is costly and also poses a significant inconvenience for the public. When it comes to vandalism, “See something, say something.”
Reporting incidents of vandalism, aiding in the investigation and apprehending the perpetrators helps save tax dollars. Vandalism, larceny, trespassing, graffiti and damage to property are not only illegal acts, the results are a detriment to the entire community.
Does your vehicle have a push button-fob starter? If so, be sure not to leave the fob inside when the vehicle is unattended.
Police have investigated incidents where the fob was left inside the car, giving thieves access to drive away. Car thefts have always been a very rare occurrence in our area but criminals will take advantage of any opportunity. It’s a good idea to lock the doors and pocket the fob.
Lastly, I always like to let readers know about those haunted happenings as the month begins. Trick-or-treating will be observed in Amesbury and many other communities on Sunday Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
I’ll have plenty of safety tips in the weeks ahead but mark your calendar now. The downtown trick-or-treating event, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Tuesday Oct. 26 starting at 5 p.m. and continuing until the local businesses run out of candy.
I also hear that Ecto 1, the official car of the Ghostbusters, will be on display near the Institution for Savings, so check it out.
Officer Dave Clark also asked me to mention the date for the fall Drug Take Back Day: Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the police station.
