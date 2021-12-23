“Christmas Time is Here Again,” which gives me an opportunity to take a break from the crime prevention tips and write about “Something” different with “A Little Help from my Friends.”
This week, I’ll be traveling down “The Long and Winding Road,” passing by “Penny Lane” and checking out “Strawberry Fields”; hence my feature about The Beatles as they “Get Back” on the charts with a remastered album and much-anticipated documentary on Disney+.
Although the only musical instrument I’m able to play is the stereo, I’ve long been a fan of the Fab Four. Their music, lyrics, influence and legacy are certainly well-documented and still quite popular with multiple generations today.
Unfortunately, I was a bit too young to remember the heyday of Beatlemania but often heard their songs growing up, thanks to my mom’s collection of 45s.
As I entered middle school, my seventh-grade music teacher, Ron Pressler, was the one who got me hooked.
Ironically, he presented a set on the rumor that Paul McCartney had actually been killed in a car crash and pointed out the many clues on various albums. Even back then, I was interested in solving mysteries and had to get the albums to “Help” investigate.
In the music industry, many will argue The Beatles are the greatest pop music act of all time and, of course, I must agree.
Even doubters cannot dispute the influence the band has made on the evolution of the arts; inspiring new performers, introducing new technology and combining notes and lyrics to entertain young and old.
Certainly not without some controversy over the years, many of their creations promoted peace and love, which the world truly needs; today more than ever.
In America, the invasion began with an introduction from Ed Sullivan and the mania continues nearly 60 years later. Syndicated shows such as “Joe Johnson’s Beatle Brunch,” Chris Carter’s “Breakfast with The Beatles” on Sirius XM and Boston’s own Cha-Chi Loprete’s weekend show, heard locally on Seacoast Oldies, keep the records spinning.
If you have an opportunity, take some time to check out the Peter Jackson production, “Get Back” on Disney+. It’s long, about nine hours, which explains why it didn’t hit the big screen but it’s an interesting look behind the scenes of “Let it Be.”
It’s fascinating to see the recording process, how a few words and chords were combined to become part of a legacy. There are plenty of clips, many rehearsals, lots of laughing, light moments and of course some tension but a must-see for any fan.
This inside look, which had never been permitted, illustrates the imagination, creativity and passion The Beatles had “Yesterday.”
“Get Back” is a “Magical Mystery Tour” in a “Yellow Submarine” where you can visit an “Octopus’s Garden,” so be sure to get your “Ticket to Ride.” “And in the End,” follow the leads of “Sgt. Pepper,” “Michelle,” and “Eleanor Rigby” to say “Hello, Goodbye” again to The Beatles.
On behalf of Chief Bailey and everyone at Amesbury PD, I want to wish readers a very “Merry Christmas and Healthy Holiday Season.”
I’ll end with the inspirational words of Ringo, wishing readers “Peace and Love” in the new year.
