While last week’s nor’easter was wet and not white, it was a sign of what’s likely ahead.
In the meteorology department, winter starts Dec. 1 but we’ve seen plenty of big storms in previous Novembers.
This is a good time to start planning before the hectic holiday season arrives, especially if you rely on electricity for medical devices.
Take a few moments and reach out to your medical provider to discuss options in case power is lost for an extended period.
Generators should be fueled, serviced and kept outdoors when running; visit your mechanic to have your vehicle winterized sometime soon as well. You may have seen some snowy photos taken along the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, New Hampshire, last week, which means winter is not too far away.
We are set to turn the clocks back this weekend, which means darkness about 4:30 in the afternoon, another reason to take it slow.
In an attempt to wrap up work before winter arrives, construction crews have been pretty busy these past few weeks. In case you haven’t noticed, work on the Elm Street and South Hunt Road projects is progressing nicely.
Most of the curbing has been installed on Elm Street and crews should be finishing the sidewalks soon. While a few utility poles remain in the way, pedestrians are now able to walk from downtown to Route 110, much safer than before.
There’s still work to be done, which means crews will be in the roadway so expect delays for the next couple of weeks. Reducing your speed gives you the ability to better see what’s ahead and the time to stop quickly if necessary.
The paving has been completed on South Hunt Road and sidewalks should be in place soon. You may have noticed a new guardrail and there’s plenty of new stuff buried below as we get ready for the first puck to drop at Maples Crossing!
I’m pleased to mention the return of a very popular and important community policing effort as the Fill A Cruiser food drive is back!
The first food drive happened in 2005 and is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Super Stop & Shop on Macy Street from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Last year’s drive was canceled because of the pandemic but volunteers are ready to roll again, hoping to fill several police cruisers with items for the market at Our Neighbor’s Table.
The Amesbury Police Department will be joined by officers from Salisbury and Merrimac, too, and collection boxes will be available in advance at all three police stations.
Returning as well will be the Tayles & Co. crew from Cool 94.1 FM, who will be broadcasting live from inside the Stop & Shop from 8 a.m. until noon. They will be taking requests and playing some great music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
We truly appreciate their support, especially helping to promote the food drive in advance. I’ll have more details about the food drive in the coming weeks, including a list of most wanted items, but mark your calendar today.
