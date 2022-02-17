I’m sure many readers can relate to the following scenarios. You are out walking your dog, enjoying the fresh air, checking out the scenery and then all of a sudden, a squirrel.
Perhaps, you are employed at a retail shop and nearly finished with an inventory count when a customer approaches and asks for assistance. You’re just about ready to take an order from someone in the dining room when the cook announces your last order ready for delivery.
Distractions are a part of life and we typically take them for granted; going with the changing flow as necessary. There are some distractions, however, which don’t belong in your daily routine. These types of distractions can be dangerous and certainly don’t belong in your motor vehicle.
Distracted driving has always been an issue and continues to be responsible for numerous crashes with needless injuries and deaths. Multitasking is necessary when behind the wheel but some tasks don’t mix well with driving.
As you navigate along the highways and byways, there are no shortage of things to watch for or challenges to tackle. In addition to the other traffic sharing the road, you’ve got to watch for changing road conditions, control signals, warning signs, pedestrians and even animals. Of course, it’s pothole season in New England, too, which demands a great deal of attention and caution.
I caught a clip on the news last week showing a Tesla on auto pilot, crashing into a cruiser in North Carolina; apparently the driver was watching a movie. While most of us don’t have an autopilot, yet, there are plenty of similar actions contributing to senseless crashes. T
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also reported last week a concerning trend with rising traffic fatalities, despite improved vehicle safety features.
Communities have worked hard to promote safety, improve road conditions, and enact new regulations in an attempt to make our ways safer for all. Unfortunately, we continue to witness the effects of poor driving habits.
Arguably, one of the biggest distractions continues to be the cell phone, despite laws in most states.
“No text is worth a life” and any call can wait for a safe reply. According to NHTSA, 3,142 lives were lost because of distracted driving in 2019, the last data collected.
Viewing a text for five seconds while driving 55 mph is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed. Massachusetts has a hands-free law, which prohibits texting, holding an electronic device and more; please do not use your phone while driving.
Bluetooth and hands-free alternatives are useful but remember, driving is your priority when behind the wheel. As we transition from the end of winter into early spring, drivers will continue to face plenty of distractions from outside the vehicle: solar glare, increased traffic, bicycles, motorcycles and once again, potholes.
As the weather changes, streets will continue crumbling, despite the best efforts from road repair crews. Take it slow with two hands on the wheel, focusing on the road ahead, not your cell phone.
