It seems as if we were just talking about the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day and now see the unofficial end with Labor Day.
It’s likely you’ve already noticed a few leaves falling, the earlier sunsets and of course those back-to-school sales, which signal the end of the season.
Based on the past several years, we’ve probably got quite a few more weeks of decent weather before we start to hear and feel rumblings about winter. As our attention turns from baseball to football and wearing sweatshirts instead of shorts, it’s time to welcome the month of September.
As I mentioned in last week’s column, students have begun returning to the classroom throughout the area, with Amesbury ready to open the doors next Tuesday. In case you missed it, it’s also state primary election day, so if you didn’t take advantage of early voting, be patient as the high school will be very busy.
I understand parking spaces have been reserved near the gymnasium and I’m sure the clerk’s office will have plenty of signs to guide you through. Motorists should expect an extremely high volume of traffic in the area of Friend Street, Highland Street and Lions Mouth Road throughout the day.
The Labor Day holiday is an opportunity to show appreciation for all the hard workers who helped build and maintain our nation, yesterday and today.
Many residents and tourists take advantage of the holiday weekend to travel up north or visit the beaches, which also means a lot of vehicle traffic on our local roads.
Unfortunately, patience has become scarce on our roadways, resulting in bad driving habits, excessive horn blowing, road rage incidents and crashes. It’s never a good idea to allow a situation to escalate on the road, too many can result in a physical altercation.
As difficult as it may be, it’s always best to allow the aggressor to move on and report the matter to police instead. If you’re on the road this weekend, buckle up, slow down, stay alert, avoid alcohol and, of course, be patient.
I wanted to express sincere thanks to everyone who helped make our recent fundraiser for the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park possible and very successful. Hopefully, you were able to read Donna’s letter to the editor last week, which listed the local food providers that donated dishes to the first Plate & Skate.
We were also grateful to the many individuals and businesses who donated raffle prizes and silent auction items. Local musician Tom Boisse entertained the audience, adding some great tunes to the event. We’ve still got a long way to go but the wheels are definitely turning on the project; watch for more details soon as renovations progress.
Lastly, as we approach fall, motorists should expect a rush to complete road construction before winter arrives. Amesbury Public Works Director Rob Desmarais recently told me several streets in the city were slated for paving this fall.
Ahead of the final coat, crews will be prepping the streets and repairing structures, so slow down when you see “Work Area Ahead.”
Of course, the final touches on the Elm Street project will be happening in September, including the startup of the traffic signals at Congress and Monroe streets.
In recognition of Labor Day, expect a lot of work during the next few weeks on our roadways; have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
