In recognition of the winter school vacation, I thought I would take a break from the crime prevention and safety material and cover a slightly different beat.
Music is a huge part of our lives, yesterday and today, so I thought I would take a shot at generating some reflection, conversation and even good-hearted debate this week.
I will begin with an admission that the only musical instrument I can play is the stereo but certainly have a passion for fine arts. Music can be found everywhere and is instrumental in the success of films, careers, celebrations and so much more.
While everyone has a different taste, the variety and lasting impact of music helps ignite memories, provides inspiration, and can make you a part of a story or even bring about a tear.
How often do you start your day and hear a song on the stream or radio that stays with you all day long? Perhaps, you catch the morning news, only to hear a commercial with an unforgettable jingle.
There are so many styles of music, which means something for everyone with a long history of chart toppers. There is also the benefit of an ability to find whatever you are looking for with numerous local stations and streaming services today.
Of course, even long after a band splits or the artist passes away, their music continues to live on. Whatever you may prefer vinyl, compact discs, reel tapes or the modern downloading, there is a way to satisfy your taste.
I recently downsized my collection, thanks to Mel’s Record Shop, so I was able to reminisce about some of the classics. If you are a fan of listening to a full complement of songs, instead of just one or two from an album, be sure to visit Mel’s shop on Water Street.
So, here is my challenge for readers to discuss and debate with family, friends and fans: What decade had the best music?
The 1940s featured the big band sounds, the harmony of the Andrew Sisters and the infamous, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. The 1950s gave us the birth of rock ‘n’ roll with Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry.
The Beatles invaded America in the 1960s with many innovative performers like The Beach Boys, The Supremes and Simon & Garfunkel. As we reached the 1970s, we found a new variety of pop thanks to ABBA, the Bee Gees, Boston, Kansas and ELO.
The 1980s followed with a new lineup that included Duran Duran, Michael Jackson, Donna Summer, Madonna and Whitney Houston. The 1990s featured quite a variety, including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Celine Dion, NSYNC and so many more.
As we flipped the side of the century, the music of today was born with artists like Rihanna, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and John Legend. We also continue to enjoy the blasts from the past and it is amazing to see artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Dolly Parton and Billy Joel still in the spotlight today.
No matter what genre of music appeals to you, we are all fortunate to hear the accomplishments of such talented song writers, producers and performers through the decades.
I am sure as time marches forward, a new mix of talented artists will touch our senses as well. Take a few moments to reflect upon on your musical experiences and appreciate the combination of notes and poetry, which have been so instrumental in our history.
Music is a means of finding entertainment, solace and inspiration, which we are blessed to share.
