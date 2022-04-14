In case you missed it, this week (April 11-15) is National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, which is quite timely.
As we start to see the many signs of spring in our neighborhoods, road construction crews are returning to our roadways and highways. I’m sure it can be frustrating for motorists and pedestrians but there’s no shortage of repairs needed.
Many communities will experience larger projects such as the installation of wastewater systems, storm drainage, road reconstruction and utility work this year.
There’s also the ongoing maintenance performed by utility and public works crews, which changes daily. In addition to agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, AAA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, local police departments are promoting the campaign, too.
In case you haven’t noticed, construction has resumed on the Elm Street project in Amesbury. The three-year effort by MassDOT is winding down but there’s a lot of work to do.
Crews from J. Tropeano Inc. will be doing more sidewalk repair, addressing those winter leftovers and tackling the to-do list. The traffic lights at Congress Street and Monroe Street will be set to flashing soon to acclimate drivers to the changes, and paving is scheduled for this summer.
The project is on track to be completed this year and the result will a huge improvement to the busiest street in the city.
Several forms of traffic share our roadways but operators of motor vehicles have the greatest responsibility. Although laws have been enacted, warning signs are posted and there are plenty of safety campaigns, we still see many violations and too many tragedies.
The most important and easiest tip every driver must follow when approaching a work zone: Slow down. You are required to be in control of your vehicle at all times but excessive speed, inattention and distractions can result in a crash.
Surely, schedules can be demanding and getting from one place to another challenging but the goal should be to reach your destination safely. Please pay attention to the signs, follow the directions of traffic control officers and always be prepared to stop when passing through a work zone.
Take a moment to assess what is going on when you approach a stopped vehicle. Too often, we see drivers just go by a vehicle that was stopped by an officer. You may be required to change lanes but do not travel over the yellow line unless directed to do so.
Some streets also carry a lot of traffic, which may necessitate a detour to provide a smoother traffic flow. Follow the posted signs if you are not familiar with the route. On the highway, move over whenever you see flashing lights ahead and once again, slow down.
Lastly, I wanted to mention a few words about wildlife in our area. It’s the time of year when many critters are out exploring the neighborhood, seeking a mate and gathering food for little ones. Just because a raccoon, skunk, fox, deer, bear or other furry friend is out during the daytime doesn’t mean he or she is sick.
As with any animal, stay away and leave them alone; emphasize this importance to children as well. We are fortunate to live in a region with an abundance of wildlife but also see the reduction in their habitats. They also tend to cross paths with us on the road, which is another important reason to slow down.
