I received an email from retired Danvers Lt. John Tiplady recently, who frequently forwards crime prevention tips to me. He brought up a great tip, which I wanted to share with readers this week.
As our world begins to adjust to a new normalcy, post-pandemic, more and more of us are eager to book a vacation. A common practice is to leave your vehicle at the airport or bus terminal, prior to taking off.
In most cases, vehicles are safe but every so often, criminals make their rounds. It’s important to secure your vehicle when unattended but also to remove any valuables.
Another very important tip, don’t leave a garage door remote behind. Thieves could gain access to your vehicle and check the registration to see where you live. Although it may be a slight inconvenience, remove the paperwork from the glovebox or lock it, just in case. Of course, never leave a key fob in the vehicle when unattended.
The long-range forecast looks promising, so hopefully we have seen the last snowstorm for a while, which means there’s a coming attraction.
Road construction season will be starting up soon and I’m sure motorists dread the thought. There’s no shortage of work to be done throughout the area as crews install new utility lines, water, sewer and drainage systems and spread coats of asphalt.
Motorists are asked to follow one important tip: Slow down whenever you see warning signs, orange barrels, cones or work crews ahead. Please pay attention, follow directions, move over when necessary and always be prepared to stop. Our roadways are dangerous enough when workers aren’t on the job so do your part to keep everyone safe.
Well, it’s official; spring has arrived, which means it’s time to get outside and enjoy some fresh air! Driving through downtown last week, it was amazing to see how many people were out and about — jogging, walking dogs, bicycling and strolling through.
Whether driving or walking throughout the area, it’s likely you have noticed one thing missing: road markings. The plows, salt and cold weather took a toll on crosswalks, lane designations and other markings.
It’s likely going to be a bit longer until crews are able to apply a new coat of paint in many spots, so drivers and pedestrians need to be cautious.
Motorists are asked to obey the speed limit, especially in thickly settled zones. Traveling at a speed, such as 25 mph, gives you a greater awareness of what’s around you; you’re much more likely to notice a pedestrian waiting at the crosswalk. Pay attention to the posted signs, communities have added a significant number of crosswalk warnings.
Pedestrians should always look left-right-left before stepping off the curb and never assume a motorist is going to stop, just because you are in the street. Wait until the traffic has stopped before crossing.
Use the sidewalk when possible and walk against traffic when not on a sidewalk to see approaching traffic. Pedestrians and joggers are urged to stay alert to what’s happening around them; minimize the distractions, especially the volume of music.
It’s springtime, so get out and safely enjoy a New England favorite season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.