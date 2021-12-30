We are just about ready to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, which I am sure brings about mixed feelings with readers.
While we look ahead with hope and some apprehension to the future, we reflect back upon the events that created the history of 2021. Many of us said farewell to friends and family members while others welcomed new additions.
No one really knows what to expect in 2022 but we must remain optimistic as our world spins forward. This week, I took a few moments to look back through my columns and wanted to share a few of the Beats we shared along the way in 2021.
Of course, the pandemic was the biggest story again this year but medical professionals began offering vaccinations to combat COVID.
Locally, volunteers and health departments provided shots to residents, including impressive clinics held at Amesbury High School. It was another busy year on our local roadways as crews got an early start on projects, thanks to a fairly easy winter.
By year’s end, the majority of the work on Elm Street and South Hunt Road had been completed. Several other projects in the city helped improve utility services, created smoother surfaces and promoted pedestrian safety.
Early in the year, Chief Bill Scholtz announced he would be retiring and Deputy Craig Bailey took over as acting chief.
Zoom and Facebook were used to reach out to the community with virtual coffee hours and monthly updates. Service dog Whittier made several appearances and certainly grew a lot.
Longtime city mechanic Teddy Stanwood retired and four reserve officers completed full-time training, graduating from the Police Academy at Northern Essex in late November. The new officers are now field training and should be available soon.
The city also implemented a 25 mph speed limit with hope of making our streets a little safer for all types of traffic.
I was able to celebrate my 25th anniversary of column writing in July, starting with the Amesbury News in 1996 before crossing the Merrimack River to join The Daily News in 2014. Thanks to the editors over the years, I’ve been able to provide a few safety tips, some timely crime prevention material, plenty of information on community happenings and much more.
I would also like to say thanks to the readers who suggested topics to cover and the active members of APD who provide timely materials to include each week. We were able to bring back the Drug Take Back Day, Fourth of July fireworks, National Night Out and Fill-A-Cruiser Food Drive as we gradually began a return to normalcy.
Throughout the nation, we saw some very severe incidents of weather and had our share of damaging winds, record rainfall and excessive heat during the year. In terms of emergency situations, the weather is most often responsible.
One of the biggest accomplishments of 2021 was the completion of Phase 1 reconstruction at the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park on Friend Street.
Crews returned to complete the project in April and skaters were pretty happy with the results. In the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing some exciting plans to proceed with Phase 2, which I’ll certainly share.
On behalf of Chief Bailey and everyone at APD, a happy and healthy new year to all.
