It’s that time of year again – the first Tuesday in August – National Night Out is back!
The idea to promote community and police partnerships is not new; it’s at the core of the philosophies of Sir Robert Peel, the father of modern policing. Keeping a city or town safe takes more than a police department can handle, meaning everyone has a role.
In our little corner of the world, several local departments conduct community outreach to help residents prevent crime. Forging partnerships with youth organizations, senior citizen providers, private businesses and many others helps engage the community.
Police departments have also expanded their efforts, working to fight many of the social issues facing society today. Teamwork is the key to making any community a safer and better place for everyone.
On Tuesday between 5 and 8 p.m., guests are invited to stop by Heritage Park in the Lower Millyard on Water Street and check out the Amesbury Police Department tradition, which began in 1996.
School Resource Officer Ron Guilmette and volunteer Justin Koll have put together another great lineup for kids of every age. The event is on, rain or shine, and will feature a little bit of everything to celebrate the success of community policing.
Parking will be available on Water Street as well as in the lots off Chestnut Street and within walking distance of the downtown. Water Street will be closed to through traffic in the area of Heritage Park.
The popular food truck lineup this year includes Butter UR Biscuit, Tres Latinas, Monstah Dawgs, The Whoopie Pie Wagon and a new addition, Northshore Beefie Boys Pop-Up.
A great selection of items will be available for purchase from these favorites. New England Party Rental will be setting up a bouncy house and more, plus be sure to watch for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
Boston sports fans will have an opportunity to meet Red Sox alum Bob Stanley and Pete Brock of the Patriots. The Red Sox will be bringing one of the World Series trophies by for a great photo opportunity.
The highlight of the National Night Out is the annual Car & Truck Show, featuring rigs of all shapes and sizes. Guests will be able to get a close look at some of the emergency and service vehicles seen around town.
Joining the Police Department will be Amesbury Fire & Rescue, the Department of Public Works, Newburyport & Amesbury Towing, military branches and many more.
Each year, a great variety of antiques and hot rods appear as well! An avid racing fan, Justin has lined up some great guests, including NASCAR’s Ron Bouchard. There’s certainly going to be some great photo opportunities for kids of all ages.
Be sure to stop by and check out National Night Out to celebrate the importance of community and police partnerships.
Watch the Amesbury Police Department Facebook page for additional participants as they are announced over the next few days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.