From the moment you discover the news, becoming a parent is truly a roller coaster of emotions with endless twists, turns, ups and downs.
Initially, you face the apprehension of getting on the ride and the anticipation of what to expect.
While it may be just a little scary to get started, you are certainly not the first, following in the steps of billions of parents before. Most parents will agree it’s the greatest “job” in the world and cherish the endless memories of raising a family.
After you discover a bundle of joy is heading your way, you realize the countdown has begun and compile a list of tasks to complete.
You share the great news with family and friends, designate a “baby’s room,” start renovating, purchase lots of new stuff and schedule a lot of visits to the doctor.
Before you know it, mom has transitioned into new attire and the ultrasound pictures start to resemble a real baby. It’s a hectic time but there’s one more task you must include on your list: How to get the little one home from the hospital?
I recently spoke with Amesbury Officer Dave Clark, who is a certified child passenger instructor with the Amesbury Police Department.
In fact, we often refer to Dave as the “guru” of car seats because he is certainly experienced and passionate when it comes to child safety.
He began his service in 2003 and has installed or inspected hundreds of car seats since. Although it wasn’t too long ago that kids had free reign of the back seat, the introduction and evolution of child passenger safety seats has saved countless lives.
While the first glimpse of a child seat, just out of the box, can be intimidating, knowing it’s the proper one and installed correctly gives you one less worry. Children are your most precious cargo when traveling, so protecting them is a must.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives, including some of the safety outreach efforts sponsored by local hospitals, fire and police agencies.
Dave wanted readers to know that he is still available to check or install child safety seats. Although he has not resumed the monthly checkpoints yet, he can still accommodate most requests.
Expectant parents should contact Officer Clark, four to six weeks before the baby’s due date, to assure the seat is ready to go. Parents can reach him via email: davidc@amesburyma.gov or by calling the station at 978-388-1212 to schedule an appointment.
He’s available on workdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as long as he’s not tied up on a call for service. Many grandparents are helping out these days and they are welcome to have seats checked as well.
The service is free, open to residents and nonresidents and it’s not necessary for the little one to be onboard.
Choosing the proper seat, knowing when to transition and being aware of any recalls is important, so Dave welcomes questions, too.
He discourages the use of older seats and cautions against picking one up at a yard sale or thrift shop. Thanks to a grant program through the commonwealth, some seats are available for those who cannot afford a new one.
Be sure to include a checkup for your child’s car seat; it’s an essential part of child care.
