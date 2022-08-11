It’s one of the main reasons why our local cities and towns are classified as communities: People are always willing and ready to help support a good cause.
You see it after a tragedy, you see it when someone falls ill, you see it when there’s a social need and you certainly see it when there’s a job to be done.
The results of these projects can be seen throughout the city of Amesbury; restored war memorials, renovated public schools, thriving youth and civic organizations, the park playground and numerous environmental campaigns. When a need is identified, people typically launch an effort, which our community stands behind and supports.
I’ve written many times about one of those projects, which began in 2018 after the City Council passed a resolution to name the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park after my nephew.
Phase 1 of the renovation was completed in the spring of 2021 and efforts are underway to tackle Phase 2. We’ve got a big event coming up soon and can really use that community support again to make it successful.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m., you are invited to attend the first Plate & Skate at Holy Family Parish Hall, 2 School St. Tickets are now available for $25 each and available online at www.brianeldredgememorialskatepark.com or at the following businesses: Five Daughters, 123 E. Main St. (Route 110), Merrimac; Wise House Coffee, Friend Street, Amesbury; and Nor’East Architectural on Route 150 in South Hampton.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and attendees will be able to sample some great cuisine provided by local restaurants and food vendors.
Those confirmed so far include Ristorante Molise, Crave Brassiere & Wine Bar, the Flatbread Company, Five Daughters, Grandy’s Market, Niko’s Place, Geo’s Roast Beef, Jenny’s Wedding Cakes, Crossroads Pizza, Cider Hill Farm, Wise House Coffee, Vermette’s Market, Oveida Chocolates, Amesbury Pizza Factory, Twin Lanterns Dairy Bar, Shane’s BBQ, Phat Cats Bistro and Thai Zap.
The menu is still expanding and this will be a great opportunity to check out some of the famous local cuisine. Musician Tom Boisse will be entertaining the audience and we’ll have information on what’s ahead at the Skate Park.
In addition to some great food and beverages, guests will be entered into the door prize raffles, which will be drawn every half hour!
Local merchants and community members have generously donated a number of fantastic prizes, which will be featured in a silent auction and ticket-dropping raffle as well.
We recently received grants from the Institution for Savings, Amesbury youth funding and Newburyport Bank, which is helping to bring us closer to ground breaking!
It’s been wonderful to see the support grow for the project as we seek to renovate and upgrade this multigenerational city attraction. Young and older guests frequently visit the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park and we’d like to make the much-needed repairs to keep the wheels rolling for years to come.
Please consider your support for this community destination and get your tickets for the first Plate & Skate today!
