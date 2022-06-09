This week, I wanted to try something a little bit different, highlighting the number 25 in my column.
Twenty-five is a special number; a silver wedding anniversary is an accomplishment today, the pop music group Chicago had a hit with “25 or 6 to 4,” a 25% discount is a good deal, you’ve achieved a quarter century upon turning 25 years of age and some of us even remember when a quarter could buy a bag full of candy at the corner store.
So, while the number 25 has many fine qualities, it’s also become a bit controversial lately, especially on social platforms.
As many of our cities and towns struggle to address traffic concerns and issues, speed limits have been reduced from 30 to 25 mph, which certainly has generated many opinions.
One of the main causes of traffic crashes is speed; motorists going too fast for the existing conditions.
The result may be a missed sign or signal, a rear-end collision, a pedestrian or bicyclist being struck and even a driver losing control and then crashing into a structure.
Too often drivers fail to slow down when passing through a work area, school zone or congested neighborhood.
Years ago, the Registry of Motor Vehicles referred to traffic data as “accident” statistics until realizing the more appropriate term was “crash” because most were not accidental.
In most cases, at least one operator did something wrong, resulting in a collision.
I was curious if the reduction had actually made a difference thus far and heard back from Chief Bailey and Sgt. Tirone at APD.
While statistics are tough to measure coming off two years of “pandemic” traffic, officers are seeing some results. The objective of lowering the limit from 30 to 25 mph is not to establish radar traps or revenue, contrary to popular belief.
In fact, most violators receive a written or verbal warning. The goal is to reduce the cruising speed, which is usually 10 to 15 mph over the posted limit.
Unfortunately, public education can be difficult and many areas don’t have signs yet; an issue that can be reported to the city.
Officers will not stop someone for going 28 in a 25 mph zone and most violators are typically going 15 mph-plus over the limit.
Every neighborhood has a traffic issue and most often speed related. There are impatient drivers out there as well as some who don’t follow the rules.
In the event someone elects to pass you when you are doing the speed limit, don’t engage them, just allow them to pass.
Construction crews made it back to Elm Street last week as the project enters the final phase. The schedule of events, although subject to change, calls for manholes to be raised soon followed by the final coat of pavement shortly after the Fourth of July.
Motorists should expect delays and detours during this phase. After the top coat is applied, crews will begin marking the road, a process utilizing durable plastic instead of paint.
In addition, signs will be posted, landscaping completed, and the traffic lights at Congress and Monroe streets activated.
It’s going to be a busy summer on Elm Street but the end is actually in sight.
