As we grow older, we become all too familiar with “the Circle of Life” as we welcome new additions to our community but say goodbye to others.
I’m a firm believer we are all here for a specific reason and our stay in this world is but a small part of a much greater journey. It’s difficult to accept the loss of a loved one but we realize it’s the inevitable part of the circle we have little control over.
It seems as though these past couple of years have been more difficult, especially the last couple of weeks in Amesbury.
We lost Starr Hume and Jeanne Sheehan; two dedicated school community members who were much more than faces in our schools.
We lost mechanic Tommy Reid, who kept Amesbury wheels rolling for years, and Allen Neale, a dedicated volunteer, past city councilor and faithful servant at Holy Family Parish. Last Thursday, we lost someone who preferred to hang out on the sidelines but was much more than a co-worker to me, retired Sgt. Robert “Lee” Frost.
Anyone who knew Lee was familiar with his dry sense of humor and ability to honestly share a thought or opinion, which was always based on common sense.
I met Lee shortly after starting in 1983 and actually rode with him on the night shift early in my career, experiencing our share of interesting calls. Lee knew everyone, including my family, and was always looking out for his brother officers.
We had a nightly routine, picking up the Globe at Crossroads Plaza, the Herald at the Applecart, where Align Credit Union now stands, and of course the midshift coffee and doughnuts break, which eventually turned to healthier options.
Lee was a brilliant person, with a master’s degree and passion for reading, who also could interpret our legal system. Although he came from the “old school” of policing, he was eager to welcome changes as they came along.
He began his career in 1977 and was appointed sergeant in 1994, supervising the night shift for 15 years before retiring in 2010. In 1995, I made the switch to the day shift, while Lee continued to patrol after dark.
On many Christmas mornings when I was scheduled to work, he insisted I stay at home to watch my kids open their presents, covering my shift with the words, “Get here when you get here.” Every time I had a special moment in my career, Lee and his wife, Carol, were there as honorary family members.
I cannot begin to express my thanks for all the support that Lee gave when it came to community policing programs after I became the community liaison. He embraced the new interactions with the public, showing up every time we held an event: Bike Safety Day, National Night Out, Citizen Police Academy, Woodsom Farm Festival and more.
He was also there at the community events such as the Relay for Life and every fundraiser to fight cancer or hunger. He regularly changed his own family plans to help make our community a better place, telling Carol that he “had to help The Hammer” (my APD nickname for years). This continued well after his retirement, while he continued working assignments at Rogers Funeral Home and city elections.
I could continue for pages, sharing thoughts and stories about Lee but need to leave some space for other stories. Too often, we glance at someone and form a first impression, not knowing what’s really on the inside.
I’ll never forget the time I found out who Lee was on the inside. It was 1986, his wife had just delivered twin boys who developed complications. It was touch and go for a bit and I remember asking this large, intimidating cop how the boys were doing.
Although it was a very difficult time for his family, he reported to duty to protect and serve his town. With tears in his eyes, he gave an update and thanked me for asking.
It was then I saw how big a heart Lee had underneath his large frame. He was so proud of his sons and the great accomplishments they achieved as they grew. He had found his true love in Carol and they shared 40 years of marriage, traveling, dining out and welcoming their first grandson.
We’d often joke about our spouses, families and careers but agreed we were the luckiest guys on earth.
It’s still hard to believe that my first police partner is gone but so grateful for his influence on my career, realizing we were paired for a reason. Lee had a big heart, which ultimately grew tired but he never stopped caring for his family, community and especially APD.
APD was his life because he valued the importance of police officers. Lee had the respect of his fellow officers, the compassion to handle tough situations, a sense of humor to break the ice and a sincere friendship with many.
We’ll all miss you, Sarge, but thankful we have a new guardian angel watching over us.
