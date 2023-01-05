Winter in New England is often the center of much chatter at this time of year, in addition to being the top news story regularly.
Although we have not seen the blockbuster cold or snow in our area yet, the odds are we will get our share.
Those of us who have been experiencing the seasons over the years, like for decades, certainly can tell many tales of winters past. Memorable snowfall, epic blizzards, bitter cold and those northeast gales provide plenty of conversations with future generations.
When it comes to winter in New England, there is one word to keep in mind: respect.
Yes, there are plenty of other words used when describing winter around here, some of which not suitable for printing, but the season brings out many feelings.
If you are into outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, sledding and hiking, you probably love the snow and don’t mind the cold.
If you commute to work, are a little older or provide a public service 24/7, you may not be as excited about an impending storm.
During the winter, the amount of daylight is less and things run a little slower, so patience is also crucial. Unfortunately, we live in an era where we expect things to happen quickly, if not immediately, but that’s not what winter is.
We must respect what winter can bring and should expect a variety of storms, cold temperatures, power outages and significant delays in our daily routines until spring.
Utility crews do a remarkable job but are sometimes limited by the severe conditions; safety cannot be jeopardized. As we saw with the pre-Christmas storm, aka Elliott, it takes time to repair damage to the power grid.
We benefit from a tremendous number of trees in our area but trimming them all to guarantee the flow of electricity would be impossible and unpopular. Winds in excess of 60 mph will certainly take down branches and the lines passing through.
Respect for a winter storm involves changing your plans, not taking risks and being informed and prepared. Years ago, we would joke about the accuracy of forecasters but today, they do a great job of letting us know when a storm is approaching.
Yes, they may have trouble nailing down the rain/snow line or the amount of precipitation expected but they can give us an early warning. Sure, the media tries to get everyone hyped and supermarket shelves emptied, but it is always better to be safe than sorry.
It is important to have extras in the house, sufficient medication on hand, plenty of batteries, and a plan if someone in your home relies on power for medical equipment.
Travel can become extremely challenging and quite dangerous during a winter storm; do not be afraid to stay home.
Even vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive can struggle when snow piles up or drifting occurs. Ensure your vehicle is prepared for the winter: serviced, fueled and stocked with emergency supplies if you need to go out.
Even short drives can become challenging due to fallen lines, trees, flooding or drifting snow and conditions can change quickly.
In next week’s column, I’ll provide a few tips on handling a winter emergency; they, too, can happen anytime but with little warning, so being prepared is essential.
