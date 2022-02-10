Since hitting the internet in February 2004, Facebook has become a giant on the social media scene, actually celebrating an anniversary last week.
While everyone has their own opinion of the platform, no one can deny the significance of social media today: good and bad.
Whether sharing photos and memories or chiming in on an issue, Facebook has certainly gained a following — over 2.80 billion monthly users and 1.84 billion daily visitors, according to data from late 2021. Six out of 10 Americans have an account and most businesses or service providers participate. It’s a great resource for disseminating information but a lot of criminals subscribe as well.
I reached out to Amesbury Sgt. Kevin Mulrenin, who maintains the department’s computer system and has a strong working knowledge of computers and internet scams. He referred me to a great article on social media scams, which was posted on the AARP website.
AARP has long been a consumer advocate and I encourage every reader to check out their tips as we work to reduce these crimes and bring perpetrators to justice. The best crime prevention tool is public education because there is no shortage of scammers looking for your money.
In addition to the number of scams advertised on social media sites, I also have noticed a number of people reporting their accounts “hacked.”
The schemes involve a friend request from someone you are already friends with, a random “hello” or “how are you doing” on instant messenger and even an account takeover. I asked Kevin how these types of crimes were happening as the number of incidents seems to be growing and he confirmed they were. His best advice; never accept a request from someone you don’t know or click on a questionable link. When an offer looks too good to be true, it could be an invitation to an unsecure site.
You may be directed to a fraudulent location, where perpetrators are seeking your personal information. Since these perpetrators are surfing the world wide web, it’s often tough to track them down.
Should you receive a friend request from someone you are already connected with, hit the delete button and let them know. It’s also a good idea to avoid participating in those quizzes or surveys, too; some may provide an opportunity for criminals to gain access to your account.
Facebook does provide security, so check your settings and contact them if you have an issue. I’ve often heard people say they won’t use the platform but just like anything else, when used correctly, it can be a great way to stay connected with friends and family members.
The best defense against a crime is to watch for the warning signs and learn how to stay connected safely.
