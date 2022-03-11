While there’s still some snow to melt away, potholes to be filled and not quite spring yet; it won’t be long until “Motorcycles are Everywhere!”
Some hearty riders have already added a few layers to handle the chill and hit the roadway so it’s not too early to start the safety campaign.
Motorists are asked to “check twice to save a life,” especially when changing lanes or making a turn. Motorcyclists are tougher to see than passenger vehicles and trucks, which too often results in a crash. Please leave plenty of space when following a motorcycle, use turn signals and avoid distractions that interfere with your driving. Double-check those blind spots and never try to make a quick turn ahead of an approaching motorcycle.
Amesbury resident Paul Cote has long been a safety champion for motorcyclists, working tirelessly to make our roadways safer. In addition to drafting legislation, crafting safety outreach efforts and organizing benefits to support riders, he works with state and municipal leaders to heighten public awareness.
We share the road with various forms of traffic and crashes are on the rise everywhere, making safety education even more important today. As motorcycles return to the daily commute, we’ve all got to be more cautious.
Several cities and towns are issuing motorcycle safety proclamations this month in anticipation of the return of two and three-wheel traffic. In addition to the responsibility for passenger vehicle operators, motorcyclists need to practice safe operation as well.
Riders must stay alert at all times, realizing they face greater dangers on the road without any protection around them, as with passenger vehicles. Alcohol and motorcycles do not mix; alcohol use will slow your reaction time and impair your ability to operate a motorcycle safely.
Monitor your speed, avoid distractions and be sure you can handle your bike. Dress for the ride and always check the forecast before you head out. Helmets are required in Massachusetts and can save your life so don’t forget to fasten the chin strap.
Take a few minutes to inspect your bike and assure everything is in good working order. It’s also a good practice to be considerate, especially when riding through populated areas. Noise is a valuable warning sign for motorcycles but assure it’s not excessive.
Spring is just around the corner but everyone knows that Mother Nature doesn’t always follow the calendar. The warmer days are typically followed by cold nights, which means plenty of icy spots on the morning commute.
Roadways may appear wet but can be slippery so watch your speed. We also gain an extra hour of daylight in the evening this weekend but there will be plenty of solar glare in the morning.
Take a couple minutes to ensure all the frost is removed from your windows before pulling out.
One of the most dangerous practices for drivers is trying to peer through a glazed windshield — it’s dangerous for you, other motorists and especially, pedestrians.
