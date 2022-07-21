As we grow a little bit older, many adults continue to enjoy pastimes they loved as children. This includes many hobbies such as art, sports, music, travel and of course, video games.
One of the most popular forms of recreation is bicycle riding, as memories of leaving the training wheels behind seem like yesterday. Bicycling is a form of transportation, a very competitive sport and a fantastic way to get some exercise. While it’s an enjoyable pastime, riding a bicycle on a public way can be challenging and even dangerous.
This week I would like to include a few bicycling safety tips for adults, in response to an email I received from a reader, Dan of Salisbury. Dan brought up some very important points when it comes to adult bicycle riders; many seem to have forgotten the safety lessons they learned as children.
Too often we hear of a crash involving a bicyclist and sometimes it’s the rider’s fault. Unlike the protection a passenger car occupant has, a bicyclist has very little, usually not much more than a helmet. The volume, variety and speed of traffic are all factors, which bicyclists need to be aware of as they pedal along. A rider needs to focus on what’s around them, limit distractions and constantly be aware of the rules of the road.
Bicycle riders are required to follow the same rules as motorists, including riding on the right side of the road, yielding to pedestrians, obeying posted signs and using hand signals to inform other traffic what they’re doing.
Drivers also have a responsibility to assure bicyclists stay safe; leaving proper distance when passing, never following too closely and yielding the right of way. Any combination of factors when rules aren’t followed can result in a confrontation or tragedy.
Many communities have or are in the process of implementing safety features, such as bike lanes and bike paths. While these features make a big difference, they cannot take the place of safe operation. Everyone needs to be careful but especially adult riders when sharing the way.
Some tips to remember; let others know when you are turning, slowing or stopping, avoid passing slow or stopped cars on the right and be aware of hidden dangers such as side streets, cars backing out of a driveway or shrubbery.
Most importantly, never assume a motorist knows you are there, ride defensively as your life may depend on it. Bicycle lanes, such as the new ones on Elm Street, are for bicycles; motorists should not park in the lane or use it to recklessly pass a stopped or turning vehicle.
It can be frustrating when someone is not being safe and sadly our roadways are becoming more dangerous daily. Inattention, distractions, a refusal to slow down, lack of training and the disregard for the traffic laws are some of the factors that have created the new daily commute.
Data showing this trend is not the road we want to be going down as crashes and fatalities are on the rise. Vehicle safety features, roadway designs, public education and improvements to our highways should be reducing statistics so why are so many lives being lost?
It’s OK to enjoy those youthful pastimes as an adult but remember that times do change.
