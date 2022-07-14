While we certainly don’t want to rush the summer season along, it’s not too early to mention a couple “save the date” events.
The first is happening on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the annual, National Night Out, a community policing program, which began in 1984; the first Amesbury observance was in 1996.
Community policing is essential, especially today, as cities and towns work to make their neighborhoods safer. The National Night Out is an opportunity for police agencies across America to host events and celebrate the importance of community and police partnerships.
This year’s Amesbury event is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. and will be held at Heritage Park, located in the Lower Millyard on Water Street.
Officer Ron Guilmette is organizing the program for the evening, which will combine some new entertainment and many old favorites from previous years. He hopes the change in venue this year will provide some additional access for attendees, with a central location and more parking. The NNO is on, rain or shine, and kids of every age are invited to enjoy the family fun.
This year’s National Night Out has the traditional Car & Truck Show, which features a great variety of antiques, construction, military, service and emergency vehicles. You’ll get an opportunity to check out the rigs up close and take plenty of family photos.
I understand one of the Red Sox World Series trophies will be on display, NASCAR star Ron Bouchard, will be attending with his museum trailer and Seacoast Harley will have some new models as well.
Since we’re talking about August events, I also wanted to extend an invitation to a great event, happening on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Holy Family parish hall, 2 School St., Amesbury.
It’s the first “Plate & Skate,” an evening of food, fun and entertainment to benefit the renovation project of the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and guests will be able to sample signature foods, donated by local restaurants, caterers and specialty shops. We’ll have plenty of raffle prizes and a silent auction, with door prizes every half hour.
The cash bar is being sponsored by The Blue Moon and tickets are $25 each, which includes entry to the eight door prize drawings. Tickets are now available by calling or texting Donna Eldredge at 978-821-4084 and online at www.brianeldredgememorialskatepark.com soon.
I’ll certainly have more details on both events in the upcoming weeks but be sure to “save the dates” today.
Lastly, I wanted to give a quick update on the Elm Street project, which is still ongoing. Crews finished paving the street on Tuesday but there’s still a lot of work scheduled before the project is deemed complete.
Motorists should expect delays, detours and crews in the roadway, so please slow down and be prepared to stop, as most work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Road markings are being installed, the traffic lights will be turned on soon, and there’s a little work left on the sidewalks and landscaping; it’s almost over!
