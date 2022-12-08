As I have written about over the past few weeks, scams are out of control, costing citizens billions of dollars annually.
While consumer advocates, police departments, government agencies and private businesses are working to reduce the number of incidents, it is an uphill battle.
Every day, it seems, a new scam pops up on the radar and too often a victim reports losing money. These incidents are not exclusive to senior citizens anymore; younger people are becoming the victims of these innovative, yet traditional, criminal acts.
Amesbury Lt. Kevin Mulrenin reached out to me last week regarding a near miss, which fortunately did not result in the loss of funds by the victim. He shared the sequence of events and asked I pass the incident along to readers as well.
Police were called to a local bank to check on a possible scam. A woman had come into the bank, seeking to withdraw about $5,700 from her account. Fortunately, the teller could see the woman was in distress and noticed she kept her cell phone on during the transaction.
Sensing something was wrong, they called police and Officer Kyle Dzwonek arrived shortly after. He learned the woman was on the phone with someone claiming to be a police officer from Haverhill. Officer Dzwonek asked to speak with the person, who immediately hung up as he identified himself.
In speaking with the woman, Kyle learned she had been contacted by the imposter, who claimed there was a warrant for her arrest. He threatened to arrest her immediately unless she proceeded to the bank and withdrew the funds.
He also instructed her to remain on the phone throughout and not hang up or she would be immediately arrested. Once she had the funds, her next task was to go to Walgreens and purchase prepaid gift cards, providing him with the code numbers on the back. Fortunately, thanks to the alert teller and her compassion, a crime was prevented.
Thieves today have no remorse for their actions or the impact they have on victims. With the advances in technology, the perpetrators can contact victims from other countries and even disguise Caller IDs, making apprehension difficult.
The best defense against these scams is to stay alert and learn about what is happening, everywhere, even in our small communities. Never think it cannot happen to me because lowering your guard can result in a costly loss. Police and government agencies will never contact you on the phone and request payment of fines with prepaid cards.
As I mentioned in my column last week, I will be speaking about scams at the Amesbury Senior Center on Friday at 11 a.m. The free event is sponsored by the senior center and Newburyport Bank, both great community partners working to help prevent crime and you don’t need not be a senior to attend.
Christine Doucette and Amanda Kelcourse from Newburyport Bank will be providing a free lunch, so please let the center staff know you will be attending to assure we have enough food for everyone: 978-388-8138.
Lastly, Santa will be riding through the city on Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 5 p.m. The route will be posted on the Amesbury Police Department Facebook page and live updates will be available during the trip, courtesy of the Merrimac Police Department’s GPS tracker.
He will try to visit as many neighborhoods as possible during his two- to three-hour break from the North Pole, so step out and wish him a Merry Christmas.
