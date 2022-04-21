Hopefully, you noticed the photo taken by Mike Springer of 2-year old Connor Foy at the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park on the front page of last Friday’s Daily News.
Also known as the Amesbury Skate Park, the facility has been a community fixture at the Town Park since the late 1990s. Young and old enjoy riding skateboards, scooters, bicycles and roller blades from dawn to dusk and the Park has become a destination for residents and guests. In December of 2019, the Park was renamed in honor of my nephew, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 29. Brian was an avid skateboarder, well known for mentoring and encouraging young skaters.
Following the dedication, it was brought to our attention that the Park was in need of many repairs; age and New England weather had taken a toll on the structures and obstacles. A small committee was formed and we worked to identify a plan and update the facility. One year ago, the first phase of the reconstruction was completed, focusing on 4,000 square feet in the center. New structures were constructed, concrete sculptures added and a new concrete deck poured, thanks to the generosity of many community partners.
Although the pandemic slowed efforts a bit, the committee was expanded and sights were set on Phase 2, about 8,000 square feet on the south side of the park. Upon completion, roughly ¾ of the Skate Park will be just like new, featuring poured structures. Once again, the design was created with the help of avid skaters, maintaining the open space while incorporating new and improved obstacles. The replacement of the pavement deck with finished concrete greatly improves the riding surface too. The next phase will also feature a wall, along the side by the new Little League Field, complete with slopes and banks. We utilized Artisan Concrete Services for the first phase, a company with a long history of building Skate Parks across the country and are working with them on Phase 2 logistics.
The initial estimate for the next phase is around $350,000, so we will once again be looking for help. Over the next few months, the committee will be holding various fundraisers and truly appreciate your consideration and support. This project will take a community effort and hopefully grant opportunities. We have a website to provide some history and project updates; www.brianeldredgememorialskatepark.com and look forward to construction in 2023. The facility has been maintained by volunteers since being constructed and no tax dollars will be used to construct the second phase. Some grant providers require applicants to have a plan in place and secure 1/3 of the funding, so that’s our first goal.
As I have become involved in the project, I’ve learned many amazing things about the park. It’s a multi-generational facility; the kids who initially sought approval and helped construct the park are now grown ups and their kids are frequent users. Skateboarding is now an Olympic sport and one of the most popular activities worldwide, hopeful skaters often visit the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park. As you could tell by Mike’s photo last week, young and old are enjoying the recreation daily. Young adults who may not be able to participate in group sports, often excel here and everyone is welcome at the safe venue. The Skate Park Committee is working with the Amesbury Improvement Association, so tax deductible donations may be sent in care of Donna Eldredge, 48 Powow Street in Amesbury. We truly appreciate your consideration and support and are excited as we move forward with renovations for today and tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.