Summer has officially arrived in New England, so it’s time to get out and enjoy some beautiful weather.
Although spring seemed a bit cool this year, it’s likely things will heat up during July and August. I thought I’d share a couple of safety reminders this week as students leave the classroom and employees get ready for their summer vacations.
You may be traveling far or nearby, so be sure to make the most of your time off because summer always passes too quickly.
Most trips start in the car; make sure everyone is properly restrained, avoid distractions, and obey the traffic laws and regulations. Take your time, it may become hectic but focus on getting from here to there safely.
Summer is a season to relax and take it easy while at the beach, lake or mountains, so enjoy the ride. Take a few moments to check over your vehicle to reduce the odds of a breakdown along the way. The summer heat can drain your battery; visit a mechanic to have your tires, fluids and cooling system checked before hitting the road.
I often like to mention our furry friends in my column, especially during the summertime. As with humans, our pets need to stay hydrated in the heat so refill their water bowls regularly.
It’s also important to slow the pace when out for a walk or run; try to get them out early in the morning or in the evening and keep them off the pavement. When they are traveling in the car, please restrain them just like a child.
In a crash, pets can be seriously injured or killed; avoid having them on your lap or loose inside the vehicle. Never leave a pet unattended in a vehicle as the temperature can become excessive very quickly.
We are very fortunate that home burglaries are a rarity in our area but it’s still a good idea to protect your investments while away.
Doors and windows should be locked and mail deliveries postponed until you return. Ask a friend or neighbor to check on your property while you are away and report anything suspicious upon your return.
Most burglaries happen during the daytime when residents are away but reporting suspicious activity can make a neighborhood safer. A strange vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway, someone loitering about or looking into windows, a dog barking or the wailing of an alarm should be investigated.
Lastly, the summer construction season is in full swing and motorists should avoid using Elm Street for the next few weeks. Crews have been busy raising catch basins; manhole covers and water valve shutoffs over the past two weeks.
Once the structures have been raised and cemented, each side street will be milled ahead of the paving, which is scheduled for the week of Independence Day. There will be significant detours during the daytime as the top coat of asphalt is applied to allow for proper settling.
Weather permitting, the paving should take four to five days to complete and some spots will not be accessible as crews proceed.
The largest road project in the city is nearly complete with landscaping, street markings and signage to follow soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.