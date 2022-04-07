It’s April, so you know what that means, time to “Play Ball!” Yes, the annual start of the baseball season, where the hopes of fans across the majors turn to dreams of reaching the World Series.
For decades, Red Sox fans saw those dreams turn into nightmares until the 2004 squad reversed the curse and New England discovered that championships were pretty cool. Following an offseason of labor disputes, Opening Day is still something we look forward to as a sign of spring’s true arrival.
Baseball is an American tradition, even as the popularity of the sport comes into question, so GO SOX as they begin the long and winding road to October.
As we continue the progression into spring, we’ll see the return of outdoor community events, plenty of cleanup campaigns and grand reopenings of seasonal venues.
Local destinations, such as Hodgies Ice Cream, Twin Lanterns Dairy Bar and Lena’s Seafood are ready to welcome back locals and tourists; another sure sign the winter of 2021-22 is over, so get out and support our local community members.
The kids will be returning to the fields and diamonds as youth sports move outdoors. April is “Autism Awareness Month,” so you may notice a colorful patch on police uniforms as many departments are participating in the campaign.
One sure sign of spring is the return of door-to-door scams, as con artists look to take some of your money. Be very cautious when you get a knock at your door from someone who’s offering to improve your property.
The most common scams involve property cleanup, tree trimming, driveway refinishing and roof repairs. Never rely on an unsolicited knock on your door from someone who claims you need to have work done.
Another criminal practice is to distract you at the front door while an accomplice enters your home from the back. Solicitors are required to register and check in at the local police department before canvassing a neighborhood.
Those involved in questionable or criminal practices are likely not going to follow the rules; never hesitate to contact police when you encounter a suspicious party at your door. It’s also not impolite to simply avoid answering the door or refuse to speak with a solicitor. It’s also a good practice to keep your door locked, even when you are inside.
The Drug Enforcment Administration has designated Saturday, April 30, as the spring Drug Take Back Day. It’s a good time to clean out your medicine cabinet and get rid of those unwanted prescription medications.
Items may also be dropped off at the lobby of a police station ahead of April 30. I’ll have more details about the program in the next couple of weeks but the effort is designed to remove and safely dispose of medications, which can be abused, from households.
Most over-the-counter medications, creams and sprays can be disposed of in the regular trash collection. The city is still working to provide a service to safely dispose of sharps and I will forward that information when it becomes available.
Any questions about the drug take back service can be sent to Officer Dave Clark via email at davidc@amesburyma.gov or by calling 978-388-1217.
