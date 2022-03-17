I’d like to start this week’s column by wishing readers a very Happy St. Patrick’s Day and encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly if you’re going out.
St. Patrick’s Day is an opportunity to honor Irish heritage and culture and known for a variety of festivities. You need not be Irish to take part and celebrating is fine, especially since we are still emerging from the pandemic while seeking some normalcy.
Celebrating too much is dangerous; alcohol and driving do not mix under any circumstances, so don’t risk being involved in a tragedy. Whenever you celebrate and indulge, take public transportation, use a ride share service, select a designated driver or stay overnight. There are plenty of options available but too often we still hear about a tragic crash caused by an impaired driver.
While we are on the subject of St. Patrick’s Day, I received a call last week from Amesbury Officer Shawn O’Brien. Shawn wanted to share some details of a report he’d just taken which caught his attention.
A resident came into the station after receiving a strange email. The email informed her that an order for a new iPhone 13 Pro Max had been processed and was ready to ship.
Furthermore, she was being charged more than $1,000 and was given a telephone number to call in case there were any issues. Having never placed such an order, she realized the correspondence was a scam but certainly didn’t want a $1,000 charge on her credit card.
Shawn took the report in order to have the matter recorded and then actually tried calling the number. He was greeted by a man with a thick, foreign accent asking to confirm his information. He provided an address of 19 School St., which was confirmed; a fictitious name, which was also confirmed and was then asked for a credit card, so a refund could be applied.
Fortunately, the criminals did not scam this resident but the incident shows how creative they can be. At first glance, the fear of someone fraudulently charging $1,000 on your credit card will certainly get your attention.
Their plan is to take advantage of your fear and eagerness to stop the transaction. I’ve actually seen a few similar emails recently as well; claiming a service contract was renewed with the Geek Squad, an Amazon account had been locked and the PayPal account had been closed.
The first step you should take when encountering such correspondence is to take a deep breath, don’t panic. Look over the email, checking for poor grammar, misspelled words, generic logos and other warning signs.
In addition, look to see who sent you the email; it’s often something like joesmith@gmail.com. Avoid clicking on a link or URL, which can direct you to a fraudulent website, especially when receiving a text on your phone.
Detective Steve Reed mentioned this can download spyware and other troubles for you. Contact your creditor directly, using the number you have with your records, to check for any possible pending charges.
You don’t need a four-leaf clover or the luck of the Irish to avoid some of these scams, you just need to stay alert to guard your green.
