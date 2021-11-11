This week, we take a few moments to recognize the men and women who have given so much to assure the freedoms we enjoy.
The saying “Freedom isn’t free” is an understatement as the personal cost paid by our Veterans can never be calculated. While so many paid the ultimate sacrifice, many more have lived with the pains and memories, years after their service ended.
Most of us cannot imagine the true images of war or the horrors of being in such a situation, yet so many endured these conflicts on behalf of people they would never know. Perhaps, one day we will finally see peace upon our earth but sadly, history has shown how difficult that will be.
Veterans Day is the official observance to say thank-you to those who have served and also an opportunity to say thank-you to those currently protecting our nation.
While many see the day as a break from work or school, it certainly means so much more. Although our country is far from perfect, what would the world be like today without the dedication of our veterans?
There are still those who desire to see America fall and we are fortunate to have had our armed forces ready to stop them.
They still stand guard 24/7, separated from family and friends, in lands across the globe, to assure you and I may go about our daily business. We may get a glimpse, every so often, of the dangers they encounter and too often the news concerns a tragedy.
Today, we hear very little about the problems affecting veterans upon their return home following service: mental health, post-traumatic stress disorder, flashbacks, substance use, inadequate health care, homelessness and, sadly, suicide are just a few.
Everyone can and should be thankful for the service given by these men and women for generations. Supporting organizations, especially locally, that provide services to veterans, frequenting businesses owned by veterans, hiring veterans and even taking a couple of moments to say thank you when you see a veteran wearing a hat honoring the branch he or she served in.
On Veterans Day, attend a parade or memorial and say a prayer of gratitude for their sacrifices. When given the opportunity, remind our elected officials about the importance of supporting our heroes.
In fact, if you are a coffee drinker, check out Wise House Coffee, which recently opened at 15 Friend St. in downtown Amesbury.
Navy veteran Walter Margerison endured the pandemic setbacks to finally bring his brew to patrons and you will not be disappointed. Walter is a local kid who served and returned to his hometown to make Amesbury a better place.
I was proud and grateful to have worked with a number of veterans over the years and participated in many events to honor those representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
The sights of crowds cheering, children marching, older veterans struggling to stand at attention as our flag passed along with the sounds of patriotic music demonstrated how appreciative our communities are.
There’s much work to be done, so thank you veterans on this day and every day; we are the United States because of you.
