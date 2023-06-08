It is likely most readers have heard the term “community policing,” but may not really know the true meaning.
Although the practice has become more popular over the past few decades, it is the foundation of modern policing, courtesy of Sir Robert Peel, circa early 19th century. His philosophies, teachings and writings are the basis of how agencies work to serve and protect citizens.
The American criminal justice system is complicated and often criticized but remains one of the fairest in the world. It should also be noted there are several components to the system; police officers are likely just the most visible.
How often have you witnessed an incident and exclaimed, “Where is a police officer when you need one?”
Most communities do not have the luxury of stationing an officer on every street corner, which forces many to be reactive. In a city or town with thousands of residents and guests, it is likely only a handful of men and women are out on patrol. It takes a village to raise a child and it takes the community to keep a city safe.
We are fortunate to experience a tremendous support locally for our police agencies and officers truly appreciate that support. Nothing involving the human element is perfect, so departments are constantly seeking to improve operations and responses.
This is accomplished by more training, listening to community members, refining policies and directing assignments. In Massachusetts, the accreditation process has proven results as well. Local departments are also affected by national events, calls to redirect funding, and changes to all parts of the criminal justice system.
The bottom line: there is only one part of the system available around the clock, which has been the case for decades. When someone needs help, has a concern or does not know who else to call, police are often first on the scene.
Community policing does not mean officers need residents to take up arms and patrol the streets or effect a citizen’s arrest. The practice involves becoming aware of issues in your neighborhood, realizing crime can and does happen anywhere, being vigilant when something does not seem right and not being afraid to report a crime or safety concern.
In a time when people are hesitant to get involved and the “don’t snitch” thought process is real, it is more important than ever for the public to help make their communities safer places.
Crime can quickly overtake a neighborhood, placing residents in fear. The fear of crime is equally as detrimental as the incidents, causing stress, health issues and more.
It is important to take pride in your community and everyone has a part in making it a safer and better place. It is easy to sit back and complain or let someone else do the work but much more productive to roll your sleeves up and help.
Everyone is busy with work, family obligations and day-to-day life but the community suffers when traditions are let go, civic groups disband and small things, such as a neighborhood cleanup, do not happen.
A community is composed of a diverse population; everyone needs to be respected, appreciated and welcomed. Do what you can to support community policing; you will help make your home a better place.
