I often mention the importance and benefits of combining education with enforcement to make cities safer.
Many public service campaigns have been used to increase the use of safety belts, decrease the incidence of impaired driving, promote the importance of children riding in the back seat, and checking for motorcycles.
Although some of the commercials may seem a bit quirky, the sayings have a way of sticking with you. Every neighborhood has a traffic issue, which means all of us have concerns and motorists have a duty to drive responsibly, especially in other neighborhoods.
Last spring, the Amesbury City Council passed legislation to lower the speed limit throughout the city in an effort to make streets safer.
Of course, the action was met with a combination of jeers and cheers as new signs were recently posted.
Critics will say it’s just another revenue source for the city while proponents will argue it’s about time. I had the opportunity to speak with acting Chief Bailey a couple of weeks ago as I prepared for this week’s column, exchanging ideas on how to combine education with traffic enforcement and the number 25.
I wanted to share some thoughts on why reducing traffic speed is important and dispel some of the myths regarding traffic stops.
First of all, there are no quotas; cities receive 50% of the penalties collected and the money goes into the general fund, not the police budget.
Traffic assignments are usually given following numerous citizen complaints, a serious traffic incident or analyzed electronic data. While special patrols are sometimes used, officers conduct traffic enforcement between other calls for service.
Many officers have also responded to serious crashes and see the results of poor driving. Traffic laws are enacted to make our roads safer for all traffic yet some are often disregarded. Limited staff and resources, the number of traffic issues, and the size of a community affect the effectiveness of traffic enforcement, hence the need to become innovative.
Most drivers have adopted the practice of using the speed limit as a guideline rather than the law. It’s easy as vehicles provide a smooth ride, distractions are plentiful and we are always late for something.
I’m not a math expert by any means but a crash reconstructionist can tell how long it takes to stop at any speed. If every motorist drove at a speed reasonable and proper for conditions, the number of crashes would be greatly reduced.
Unfortunately, too many people see the 25 mph sign and figure it’s safe to be driving 40 mph, since it’s just a “little” over. While it’s comical to read some of the comments on social media, a crash where someone is seriously injured or killed because of speed is not.
Chief Bailey and I agreed the effort would benefit with the addition of a slogan because “There’s no need to speed.”
I wondered if we could reach out to rocker Sammy Hagar and ask him to rewrite his 1984 classic to say; “I Can Drive 25.”
Perhaps, we could adopt the California way of life and “Take it slow; it’s the only way to go.”
Quirky slogans aside, motorists need to pay more attention to the limits and speedometer because excessive speed is dangerous and will increase the odds of a wreck.
Officers do not want to be writing tickets, honestly, but they also don’t want to be responding to tragic crashes, either; “Slow down and enjoy your little town!”
