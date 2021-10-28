As we reach the end of October and Crime Prevention Month, we’ve still got one special happening to cover.
Trick or Treat will be observed in Amesbury and most surrounding communities on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hopefully the weather will cooperate, unlike a few years ago when an early snowstorm hit, so youngsters can canvas their neighborhoods for treats.
Halloween is a tradition enjoyed by young and old, filled with pumpkin carving, spooky movies, parties and costumes of every variety. Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind while filling those sacks with candy.
The most important tip to remember concerns the topic of traffic, pedestrian and motor vehicles, because there’s going to be a lot of both. Since we won’t be turning clocks back until the following weekend, it will be a little brighter but only for a short time.
With darkness comes reduced visibility so be sure to carry a flashlight, use reflective tape and lightly colored costumes if possible. Parents should always accompany their children and closely watch them. Stay on the sidewalk and assure they don’t cross the street without looking left-right-left first. In areas where there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side, against traffic, to see what’s coming.
Kids can get pretty excited at Halloween, which means they may forget about safety. If you are out driving on Sunday evening, slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop quickly if necessary.
We spend a lot of time talking with kids about stranger danger, which is an important topic, even in safe communities. Parents and caregivers should remind children that strangers are people they don’t know well and they should never get into a car or enter a stranger’s home. Since we don’t know all our neighbors, this is why parents should accompany their kids while trick or treating. Criminal incidents on Halloween are very rare, especially in our area, so don’t be afraid to get out and have some fun. As with any activity in our world today, you’ve just got to be careful. Treats should not be eaten until checked and make your dentist happy by limiting the number you collect.
Residents who wish to pass out treats should leave a front light on and assure the walkway is clear of any obstacles, especially those slippery leaves. Trick or treaters should be respectful and avoid homes, which do not participate; the observance is also meant for younger children too. Halloween is an opportunity for some family fun, so get out and have a “spooktacular” time.
Amesbury Officer Dave Clark and I staffed the Drug Take Back table last Saturday and delivered over 188 pounds of medication to the DEA for destruction. In case you missed the fall Take Back and have unwanted medications, a kiosk is available 24/7 in the front lobby of the Police Station. A collection box is also available near the Pharmacy inside CVS at 5 Macy St., if that stop is more convenient. The misuse and abuse of medications can be very dangerous so please get them out of your home.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired Amesbury police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.