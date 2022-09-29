As we finish up with the last few days of September, it’s time to look forward to October; typically, a busy month, filled with autumn activities.
I’m guessing you have heard about a few national days and months, which is a great way to publicize various issues, concerns and even to promote products. In terms of October, a quick search on Google reveals quite a lineup.
We no longer consider the month as solely dedicated to Halloween; it’s become much, much more. Don’t forget about trick-or-treating, though, which is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
During October, you are asked to appreciate dog adoption shelters, be more aware of Down syndrome, promote global diversity, learn about LGBTQ+ history, pick apples, read a book, go on a field trip, eat pasta or pizza, adopt a positive attitude and fight breast cancer to name a few.
There are a couple of special ones related to public safety; October is National Fire & Crime Prevention Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Each year, I use my weekly columns during October to include various safety tips during the month to promote crime prevention. Learning ways to recognize the warning signs of a scam, take precautions to improve your personal safety, follow a few tips to protect your property, and heighten awareness of what’s happening locally can prevent crime.
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center will be hosting their 31st annual Walk Against Domestic Violence this Sunday, Oct. 2.
Activities begin at 8 a.m. at Waterfront Park, 1 Market Square, in Newburyport, where participants are invited to walk a three-mile route and raise awareness of domestic violence.
The proceeds from this fundraiser are used to support survivors and provide help in 16 local communities through several programs. The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center offers services such as a 24-hour hotline, counseling for adults and children, housing assistance, safety planning, court advocacy and more.
Their work has been recognized nationally and the efforts of staff and volunteers have saved lives, thanks to the overwhelming community support of businesses and individuals.
It was a busy summer and we are approaching the $50,000 fundraising level for the reconstruction project at the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park.
We’re extremely grateful for the community support and especially for the recent generous donations of the Amesbury McDonald’s, Institution for Savings, Newburyport Bank, Amesbury Youth Funding, Maples Crossing and the Amesbury Hospital Charitable Trust.
On Tuesday Oct. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m., you can help us raise some dough at the Amesbury Flatbread Company in the Upper Millyard, Market Square.
A portion of the proceeds from every pizza sold, dine-in and takeout, will be donated to the Phase 2 effort.
We’ll also be hosting a drawing for a great prize or two, so make plans to enjoy a great meal on Tuesday evening while supporting a great cause.
