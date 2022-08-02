NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series welcomes back The Bobby Keyes Trio on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. as the 29th season continues with a full lineup of Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts featuring something for every musical taste from Big Band to jazz, from opera to country to the Great American Songbook.
“Bobby Keyes Trio is one of my favorite concerts,” MAC Music Director Nicholas C. Costello said. “He’s a tremendous musician. I really look forward to hearing him play.”
With his trio, Keyes composes and performs the music that he is most passionate about and defines America's musical heritage by blending rhythm and blues, country, jazz, rock, pop, and swing.
“As a musician, I appreciate his incredible craftsmanship and his approach,” Costello said. “He brings a really unique perspective to the music he presents. It’s engaging and accessible to all.”
The Bobby Keyes Trio features Marty Ballou on bass and Marty Richards on drums.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include The Deep Blue C on Aug. 13. Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include Donna Byrne on Aug. 14.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, in Newburyport. Concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. Desserts and beverages may be purchased during intermission.
Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $30. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $25. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-499-0050. Children 12 and under are free.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online, or for further information about the performers, visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-499-0050. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates are available.
