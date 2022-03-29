NEWBURYPORT — All ticket sale proceeds from The Screening Room’s showing of “The Guide” on Sunday will be donated to the Ukraine Relief Fund, which was established in cooperation with Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America.
The Screening Room has partnered with standwithukrainethroughfilm.org to present the film, which is a story that takes place during the 1930s when millions in Ukraine were being starved to death under Stalin’s Soviet Union, and a history that has direct parallels with what’s going on today.
Directed by Oles Sanin, “The Guide” was Ukraine’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards.
Sanin, who is still in Kyiv, has recorded an introduction that will play before the film. Marshall Strauss, board president of Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, will introduce the screening in person to talk about the Ukrainian Relief Fund.
Tickets are $15. To learn more or to purchase a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-guide-fundraise-for-ukraine-through-film-tickets-302837213257
Direct contributions can also be made at www.standwithukrainethroughfilm.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.