NEWBURYPORT — Iconic pop-folk group The Kingston Trio will take the stage at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on March 21.
In celebration of nearly 65 years of music, the group will perform their best-loved songs as part of the “Keep the Music Playing” national tour.
All three current members — Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich — have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group.
Marvin is the adopted son of founding member the late Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Gorelangton, a close friend of the founding member since childhood, is one of the few musicians outside the group who has recorded with Reynolds; and Marvovich has also toured with The Kingston Trio.
They will perform timeless classics “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley.”
The Kingston Trio has been cited as an influence by prominent names including Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Eagles, Steve Martin, Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers.
“It was Nick Reynolds’ and my fondest hope that these great musicians would carry on the Trio musical legacy,” said the late Bob Shane, who along with the late Dave Guard and Reynolds, formed the original Trio.
The Kingston Trio released 19 albums that made Billboard’s Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10 and five of which his the No. 1 spot. Four of the group’s records charted among the 10 top-selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959, a record unmatched for more than 50 years.
The group still ranks in the all-time lists of many of Billboard’s cumulative charts including those for most weeks with a No. 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most No. 1 albums, most consecutive No. 1 albums and most top 10 albums.
The Kingston Trio will perform at 5:30 and 8 p.m. at the Firehouse. Tickets are $40.
To learn more, visit www.firehouse.org or www.kingstontrio.com.
