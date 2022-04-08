NEWBURYPORT — Author Kim Nielsen will discuss her book, "Beyond The Miracle Worker: The Remarkable Life Of Anne Sullivan Macy And Her Extraordinary Friendship With Helen Keller," on the eve of Anne Sullivan's birthday.

The virtual program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. This program is a collaboration with the Tewksbury PublicLibrary and other area libraries.

Register to receive the Zoom link on the Newburyport Public Library's website: https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.

