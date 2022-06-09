NEWBURYPORT — Forty years ago, on June 12, 1982, Andrew Mungo and Nancy Langsam opened The Screening Room with the film “The Tin Drum.”
As an article in The Newburyport Current stated on the cinema’s 30th anniversary, “From this side of the generational divide, The Screening Room stands as a Newburyport institution. But getting there, becoming an institution, was one wild ride.” – J.C. Lockwood.
Ten years and a pandemic later, things are still wild, according to its management.
This year, the cinema is celebrating another anniversary the same week as its 40th. On June 18, it will be one year since The Screening Room reopened its doors after its pandemic closure.
To celebrate, the theater is bringing a full slate of current and classic arthouse fare to the big screen, from Friday through June 16.
They include a new release from Iran (“Hit the Road” – a debut feature from Iranian director Panah Panahi about a family on a life-changing road trip), another from the United Kingdom (“Men” – a thriller) and a favorite from the archives (“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.”
Other titles it will roll out include “Brian and Charles,” “Phantom of the Open,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and Hallelujah ...”.
Screening Room owners Rebecca and Benjamin Fundis said in a statement that they appreciate the community’s support.
“As new owners of a Newburyport institution with deep roots, we’d like to thank the community for making The Screening Room what it is. Whether you’ve volunteered behind the counter, enjoyed a film or hated a film (it’s impossible to like them all) ... this place exists because the community engages with it. Keep coming and keep watching. Let’s help The Screening Room stay strong for 40 years more.”
