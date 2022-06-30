NEWBURYPORT — Although the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t do them any favors, the new owners of The Screening Room independent movie theater made it through the past two years to celebrate the business’ 40th anniversary in June.
Ben and Becca Fundis bought the independent, State Street art house cinema from Andrew Mungo and Nancy Langsam while the COVID-19 pandemic had shut down movie theaters across the country in July 2020.
The husband-and-wife duo knew they were taking a leap of faith when they took over the 99-seat theater, but their love of independent cinema drove them to take the chance.
“We didn’t want to let something like this go by the wayside,” he said. “We wanted to be able to inhabit it ourselves and carry it forward.”
The Fundises both attended Bard College in New York’s Hudson Valley, but they did not meet until they were working at a local, nonprofit art house cinema in 2009 and would eventually elope in 2013.
The couple were still living in the Hudson Valley when they found out Mungo and Langsam were selling The Screening Room in mid-2020.
“They were actually going to sell to The Actors Studio of Newburyport but the pandemic hit and the deal fell apart,” Becca said.” So Andrew was just bleeding money every month just to keep it going.”
Although she had passed through the area on Interstate 95 on a few occasions, Becca said she had never stopped in Newburyport before so she and her husband decided to take a ride and check out The Screening Room.
“It kind of spiced up our pandemic a bit,” he said with a laugh.
The couple liked what they saw. They made a successful offer for The Screening Room, sold their house, packed up and moved to Newburyport with their 4-year-old son, Oscar, in tow.
“This really was our only chance to do something like this,” Becca said.
The Screening Room reopened under new ownership with a showing of “Kajillionaire” on Oct. 9, 2020, but the film did not do well at the box office, Ben said.
“It really didn’t matter what was shown at that point,” he said. “People really weren’t comfortable going to the theater. If we got 10 people to come out, we would be sending each other texts with exclamation points.”
“We were just testing it out,” she added.
Movies continued rolling out through the end of 2020. The Screening Room would reopen again last summer with a two-week run of the musical “In the Heights” followed by “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain” and the music documentary “Summer of Soul.”
“We had people who didn’t even know we were open and they would just come right in,” Becca said. “They were all excited and it was very, very sweet.”
Although last summer saw attendance grow, the winter of the omicron COVID-19 variant did not go as smoothly, she said.
“We found out that the business just goes up and down along with the waves of the pandemic,” Becca said. “Delta hurt us, omicron hurt us. It was a rough year, definitely. We even had some great movies, like ‘Licorice Pizza’ at Christmas.”
The up-and-down nature of The Screening Room’s business model has continued into 2022, but the couple said they are no fly-by-night operation.
“We had no expectations for immediate success,” Ben said. “We knew this would be a long haul.”
Welsh comedy “Brian and Charles” is now playing at The Screening Room and will be followed by a British comedy, “The Phantom of the Open,” and “Official Competition” starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz.
Every show is digitally projected by a Fundis family member who often introduces each film, seven days a week.
“The show starts for us when people walk in the door,” Ben said. “I don’t want to create an experience here where you walk in and some low-paid kid is standing there, looking at the ground. I want to be able to tell some jokes and have some back and forth with the people who are here.”
The Screening Room’s digital projector has also opened up opportunities to include the filmmakers themselves in local showings via Zoom.
Oscar, now 7, said he was very happy to be able to speak to the producers of his favorite movie, “Cat Daddies,” from the comfort of his family’s cinema.
“I told them I liked cats and it was like I was seeing them in person,” Oscar said.
Becca said she strives to provide visitors with a comfortable environment.
“A movie here can really enhance your night out with friends and that is what we are really trying to do,” she said. “This is a community space and people are really vested in that.”
The Screening Room just celebrated its 40th anniversary last week and the Fundis family said they hope to include more family-friendly entertainment in the future.
The best thing local movie lovers can do to keep a cinema going is to simply go to the movies, Becca said.
“That’s it. We can stay alive if we can show distributors that we can get an audience,” she said.
