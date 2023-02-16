NEWBURYPORT — Theater in the Open announced the lineup for its 44th season, with performances scheduled at Maudslay State Park, the Firehouse Center for the Arts and historic venues in the area.
The plays selected for this season are a mix of Victorian era comedies, classic tragedies and the panto-style performances that Theater in the Open’s audiences have grown to love, according to a news release.
The first play is Petrushka’s “Flying Puppet Circus,” opening on May 20 and running every weekend through June 11 at Maudslay. It will be directed by Bonniejean Wilbur. Inspired by the character Petrushka from Theater in the Open’s annual winter pantos, Petrushka’s “Flying Puppet Circus” will be a mixture of fairy tale stories interpreted with puppets – crafted by local artists – and clowning performed by Joy Powers of Watertown.
Powers has portrayed Petrushka in winter pantos since 2016. The show is presented in part through grants from cultural councils in Newburyport, Newbury, Georgetown, West Newbury, Rowley, Merrimac and Salisbury.
The summer main stage play will be “Lady Windermere’s Fan” written by Oscar Wilde and directed by Newburyport native Rory Pelsue.
The play – written in the 1890s – is a comedic piece that examines the fallout of suspected infidelity and the darker secrets that emerge between the couple.
As is common in Wilde’s work, the play is also a commentary on Victorian upper class sensibilities and manners. The Maudslay run of the play will be from July 22-30. It will then begin a brief tour to historic venues owned and operated by the Trustees and Historic New England. Tour details will be announced at a later date.
Pelsue, who appeared as Viola in the 2015 production of “Twelfth Night,” directed “Circle Jerk” in 2020. The play was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Drama League Award nominee.
“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Rory on this production,” Artistic Director Edward F. Speck said. “Bringing a new director to TITO as talented as Rory, especially with a comedy like this, is really a privilege for us. We definitely have an embarrassment of riches here.”
The September slot for the upcoming season will be filled by a Shakespeare classic that has yet to be announced. Details will be announced this spring.
“Poe,” an annual presentation of the works of Edgar Allen Poe devised and curated by the company, will be performed in late September in Salem and Newburyport. In December, “Cinderella — A Frozen Fairy Tale Panto,” written by Speck and directed by Speck and Joshua Shack, will be presented in collaboration with the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
In addition to the mainstage performances, pop-up performances will be announced throughout the season on Theater in the Open’s website and social media accounts; these pop-ups will be performed across the North Shore and will feature theater, poetry, opera and dance.
Theater in the Open’s largest fundraiser performances will return this year: the “Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour” comes to Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm for four shows Aug. 4-5 and “Maudslay is Haunted,” the annual spooky haunting of Maudslay State Park, will be back in late October with dates and times to be announced.
More information about the season, including dates and performance venues, can be found at theaterintheopen.org.
