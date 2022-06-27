NEWBURYPORT — Theater in the Open announces its summer mainstage performance, “The Game of Love and Chance,” a French comedy written by Pierre de Marivaux and directed by Bonniejean Wilbur.
Performances are scheduled for July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7 at 4 p.m. at Maudslay State Park.
“The Game of Love and Chance” follows a set of young lovers who are destined to be married without ever meeting, according to a press release.
It doesn’t take long before mistaken identity and slapstick comedy ensues. Through it all, the young lovers and their servants find themselves in a fast-paced and high-stakes game to find their true love.
“The Game of Love and Chance” will feature longtime Theater in the Open actors Paul Wann, who played Prospero in the 2019 production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” and artistic director Edward Speck, along with a cast of actors set to be announced at the beginning of July.
“We have a proud tradition of producing the comedies of Shakespeare and using the language of Pantos,” Speck said. “‘The Game of Love and Chance’ is a stepping stone between these performance styles that we are very excited to explore. You’ll see elements of ‘Twelfth Night’ and ‘As You Like It’ within this play, along with wonderful ensemble work that is a hallmark of our pantos. I should also mention that it’s really fun to watch.”
Once the Maudslay State Park performances conclude, “The Game of Love and Chance” will be brought on tour to historic properties across the North Shore and Southern Maine in collaboration with Historic New England and The Trustees.
Performance dates and times, as well as how tickets can be purchased, will be announced and published on Theater in the Open’s website.
Theater in the Open has a lot more in store for audiences this summer.
Circus Smirkus’ “On the Road Again” will be stopping for four shows in Newbury. Touring again for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s troupe of young acrobats and clowns will bring audiences along a cross-country tour of daring feats and silly antics.
Theater in the Open will present four performances at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury on Aug. 5-6, helping to raise money for the theater’s artistic and educational programs.
For more information about “The Game of Love and Chance” in Newburyport and on tour, the Circus Smirkus fundraiser, and additional pop-up performances throughout the rest of the summer, visit: theaterintheopen.org.
