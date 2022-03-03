AMESBURY — A pair of the downtown’s newest business owners say they are open all week, morning, noon and night, and they’d have it no other way.
Mike Howell and his wife, Kim, opened their new Main Street coffee and beer taproom, Bean & Cone, just last month and they have already filled up all their beer mug club seats.
It only took two weeks to assign all 100 mugs, according to Mike.
“People have a real hunger to get out these days and participate,” he said. “There are people who moved here to Amesbury during the pandemic who have never had a chance to get out and try the restaurants or the bars. So they are motivated to get out.”
The Howells met while they were both studying geology at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. The couple would end up going into the petroleum geology business, working for major oil companies, for about 20 years.
“I was the person who found the oil and gas and told Mike where to drill it,” Kim said.
Mike, Kim and their two children would eventually move to Amesbury eight years ago after a two-year stint in Anchorage, Alaska.
The petroleum geology business is cyclical, according to Kim, who said Mike was looking at an upcoming layoff last year and decided it was time to tackle his dream of owning a bar.
Mike built a maple and African mahogany bar, he and his wife signed a three-year lease to take over 39 Main St., and they have been helping a steady line of coffee, beer and wine drinkers belly up since February.
“It just got to a point where it just made sense,” said Kim, who is also an adjunct professor at UMass Lowell. “So Mike is doing his thing right now and I am doing the books and slinging beer.”
Bean & Cone features Salem’s Atomic Coffee Roasters java on the day side while offering beer and lagers like BBC Coffee House Porter, Rockport Jetty Juice, Downeast Cider as well as Amesbury’s Barewolf Brewing in the late afternoon and evening.
“I try to have half or more of my brews come from New England,” Mike said. “But we might get the occasional ones from Chicago or wherever.”
Mike has been brewing his own beer since he was in college and said he hopes to bring his own microbrew to his new business soon. He added that his passion from beer came from his college dorm, while his passion for coffee comes from his time in Cairo, Egypt.
“There’s a heavy Muslim population over there so they don’t drink beer, they drink coffee,” Mike said. “We were always drinking some form of coffee over there.”
Downtown Amesbury can “100%” support a new coffee and wine bar, according to Mike, who added that Bean & Cone opens every day at 7 a.m. and has yet to close before 10 p.m.
Although Bean & Cone does not have an operational kitchen, Mike and Kim have no problem with their patrons bringing their own food.
“You can come in, bring in a pizza and your laptop, you can use our free Wi-Fi and have a cup of coffee. Or you could have a beer,” Kim said.
Bean & Cone Facebook page: www.facebook.com/beanandcone/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.