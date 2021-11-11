NEWBURYPORT — A popular piece of the downtown landscape will be making its long-awaited return when the doors of The Thirsty Whale Pub & Grille open under new, but familiar, management next month.
Stephanie Romano tended bar at “The Whale” (as it is known to locals) for more than 13 years. Romano, 35, was scheduled to work the St Patrick’s Day shift but it was canceled by the state’s initial COVID-19 pandemic lockdown order in March 2020. The pub has remained closed ever since.
“I was ready to work that day and then everything got shut down and that was it,” Romano said. “Everyone anticipated closing down for a bit but no one thought it would go on for as long as it did. But we wanted to get it back open, it had to be back open.”
Romano kept working her day job as a police dispatcher in Newburyport and eventually in Georgetown. But she and her fiancé, Haven Marceau, kept their eyes on making Romano’s longtime dream of owning The Whale a reality.
The Whale, according to Romano, was established in 1978 and is more than a simple local pub. The “Thirsty Whale Family” Facebook page kept the communal spirit alive while the property’s owners, Craig Pessina and Stephen Jewett, installed a new sprinkler system but otherwise kept the bar shuttered for more than 19 months.
Romano had dreamed for years of owning the State Street pub, so she and Marceau sat down with Pessina and Jewett over the summer and entered into a five-year lease.
“I’m checking this one off the bucket list,” Romano said.
Marceau said he and Romano are still awaiting state approval of their liquor license and they also need to have the premises inspected by city officials but they intend to have The Whale open by early December.
“There were rumors on Facebook about them selling and that kind of thing but none of that was true,” Marceau said. “So we sat down in late July and told them we would like to take it over.”
Marceau, 44, said he spent most of his college years tending bar and has been working in the restaurant industry for most of his adult life. The Thirsty Whale represents the first business venture for him and his fiancé.
“The brand here is pretty much set in stone so we’re not going to be doing anything that different,” Marceau said.
Romano and Marceau have been spending their time cleaning out their new business – which still has a sandwich board inside advertising the March 16, 2020, lunch specials.
The new Thirsty Whale will be dropping the “Pub & Grille” from its name and will have a smaller sandwich and pizza menu. But it will offer the same drinks, such as the Thirsty Mai Tai.
“It’s a pretty simple operation here and I don’t think we would have had the guts to do it if we didn’t know just how much support there was from the local community,” Marceau said. “We also have a network of bartending friends who work in the North Shore area. So we should be bringing back at least one member of the previous staff.
“We’ll also have our dart league back, which is a staple. It’s pretty much dart leagues and locals around here.”
For Romano, working a shift at The Whale simply meant visiting with old friends.
“I can’t wait to get these doors open and see all of those familiar faces,” she said. “I’ve worked at other restaurants and bars but the dynamic in this place is so unique. The amount of amazing, wonderful people that I have met here is something that I can’t even put into words.”
Marceau agreed.
“I’ve had a lot of people approach me looking to make some money off of advertising but I told them that the people who come in make the brand and all we have to do is open the doors,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll all be here.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.